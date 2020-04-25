Starting June 1 different trash trucks will be rolling into Washington.
On Monday night the council approved a contract with Waste Connections of Missouri, Inc. after months of discussion. When the deal starts, the city will no longer pick up its own residents’ trash and recycling.
The city has been adamant that the change won’t be that major for residents. For trash collections, the plan is for Waste Connections to collect everything in the same way.
Billing will remain the same and Waste Connections will pick up trash on the same day the city does. Containers approved by the city will work with Waste Connections — residents will not need to buy new bins.
Waste Connections also will have big trash days twice a year. City Administrator Darren Lamb said in addition, residents will be able to call the company to arrange a large pickup outside of the big trash events. The bulk pickup call will cost $25.
In a release Thursday, the city said it’s still planning to have a big trash event this year. The event, set for this week, was postponed because of the coronavirus.
One change for trash pickup is holidays. Waste Connections’ holidays are New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas.
The city said if a holiday occurs on or before a pickup day, services will be delayed for the remainder of the week. For example, for Thanksgiving, Thursday customers will have trash pickup on Friday and Friday customers will have pickup on Saturday.
The city traditionally ran double runs to avoid having to collect trash on Saturday. Waste Connections’ ability to work Saturdays also means it can take off days for inclement weather.
The city said in case a day has to be canceled for any reason, the load will be picked up on the first available day.
Lamb said earlier this year, the city rarely had snow days for trash collection, but that might change now. He said it would be a matter of safety.
The change will not impact leaf or yard waste pickup. That service will continue to operate as is.
Current employees in the city’s collections department are not being let go, the city said. The city has been under a hiring freeze and is planning on moving the employees around to fill open positions. The employees will be filling roles in the water, wastewater, street, treatment plant and parks departments.
Recycling
Recycling will be the biggest change. For one, recycling will be part of the program.
The city has suspended recycling in recent weeks because of the coronavirus. Waste Connections plans to bring it back — pandemic permitting.
Every resident will be provided a 64-gallon recycling cart to replace the green bins. The city is working on a plan to collect them, but residents can keep them if they choose.
The bins will be picked up on residents’ regular trash days on the first and third full week of the month.
The new bins will be able to hold paper, flattened cardboard, plastic bottles, plastic containers, glass bottles, glass jars, metal food cans, beverage cans, and food and beverage cartons. It will be the first time city residents can recycle cardboard.
The compost center will operate as usual. The recycling center will change.
The city is working on placing recycling dumpsters at the facility instead of the current system that requires sorting.
Deal Background
The deal begins June 1 and expires May 31, 2025. The initial term may be extended with two one-year terms if both sides agree.
The city received four bids for the waste hauling. The bidders were Grace Hauling ($1,116,780 per year), Meridan ($1,182,294 per year), Waste Connections ($1,183,855.92 per year) and Republic ($1,299,820.92 per year).
After checking references and existing services, city staff said its preference was Waste Connections. Councilmen met with Waste Connections and discussed their operations at a forum in January.
The city began looking to stop collecting its own solid waste and recycling in recent months.
In January, Public Works Director John Nilges pointed to recycling as the main reason for the switch. He said from the city’s point of view, it’s a labor-intensive operation that runs at a deficit.
A recent downturn in the value of recyclables has made running a recycling operation costly, Nilges said. The city is having trouble finding buyers for the recycling or getting a much reduced rate.
Right now the recycling program is subsidized by the landfill and trash collections. By contracting out with an outside vendor, Nilges said the city would be able to greatly reduce the recycling deficit.
Nilges said with the proposed deal with Waste Connections, the city would be able to reduce the deficit enough to help pay to close the final cell at the landfill in 2025.
By reducing recycling costs by having another handler, the city would actually have the $1.6 million needed to close off the final landfill cell.