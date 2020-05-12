The New Haven Community Youth Fair will not be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At a fair board meeting Thursday, May 7, members voted 11-5 to cancel the fair scheduled for July 10-11.
The board said it had been monitoring the social distancing guidelines and government regulations over the past month, and also consulted with other local fairs and Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker to help make the decision.
The board deliberated for over an hour Thursday evening to come to the final vote. Issues regarding the social distancing guidelines and how the fair would implement them and abide by these guidelines were discussed.
“Ultimately the safety of our fair guests was the No. 1 concern,” said Brandon Panhorst, president.
With many details and events of the fair taking more than a month to plan and organize and all the uncertainties the fair board decided to cancel the 2020 fair, he said.
Parents whose children planned to show livestock or enter the home ec competition, are asked to take a video or photo of their children with their entry and tag the New Haven Community Fair on Facebook.
“We still would like to give you the chance to show off your prize-winning entries to the community,” said Panhorst.
The fair board thanks every patron who has already sent donations for the fair, which will be returned. The board also thanked everyone for their understanding during this very difficult decision and said it looks forward to an even better 2021 fair.