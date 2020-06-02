Franklin County health officials have reported another COVID-19-related death, a 94-year-old woman, at Union Care Center.
The death Monday marks the 17th county resident to pass from the virus and the first in Union.
The last reported COVID-19-related death, a 75-year-old man in St. Clair, was reported Saturday, May 23. Other deaths include 13 in Washington and two in Villa Ridge.
The first COVID-19-related death in the county was April 3.
New Cases
Also this week two new COVID-19 cases were reported, bringing the county total to 141.
According to the county health department, the new case reported Tuesday is a 73-year-old male in Sullivan, bringing the total cases in that community to seven. Six other cases have fully recovered.
The new case Monday was a 52-year-old woman in Union. In all, there have been 20 cases in Union, two of which are still active and 17 have fully recovered.
There are currently 13 active COVID-19 cases in Franklin County, nine of which are residents of skilled care facilities and the remaining four are in the community.
Recoveries
Two new virus recoveries also were reported Tuesday, including a 62-year-old woman in Union and the only case reported in Stanton, a 38-year-old woman.
Overall, 111 county residents have recovered from the virus ranging in age from 19 to 98. The recovery rate is 78.7 percent.
Case Count
The first COVID-19 case related to Franklin County, a Mercy Hospital employee and St. Louis County resident, was reported March 20.
The first Franklin County resident, a 51-year-old woman in Lonedell, was diagnosed March 23 and was classified as recovered April 6.
As of Tuesday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) shows Franklin County out of the top 10 counties for COVID-19 cases for the first time since records began being kept.
The No. 10 spot is now held by Boone County with 153 cases and Greene County is 11th with 144 cases.
As of press time, these were the latest numbers of cases geographically in Franklin County:
- Washington — 63 cases, 13 deaths, eight active, 42 recovered;
- St. Clair — 20 cases, one active, one death, 18 recovered;
- Union — 20 cases, one death, two active, 17 recovered;
- Pacific/Gray Summit — 13 cases, all recovered;
- Villa Ridge — six cases, two deaths, four recovered;
- Sullivan — seven cases, one active, six recovered;
- Lonedell — four cases, one active, three recovered;
- New Haven — four cases, all recovered;
- Stanton — one case, recovered;
- St. Albans — one case, recovered;
- Labadie — one case, recovered; and
- Leslie — one case, recovered.