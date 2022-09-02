Mercy Hospital Washington is rolling out the newly modified COVID-19 booster vaccine that is designed to better protect against the Omicron variant.
On Wednesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the modified vaccine from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, the first new iteration of the COVID-19 vaccines since late 2020. Since those first vaccines, new variants, most notably the Omicron variant, have emerged that are more able to bypass the vaccine’s protection. This new vaccine aims to prevent that.
Dr. Jon Lakamp, chief pharmacy officer for the Mercy health system, said the new vaccine will be available for free possibly as soon as Tuesday or Wednesday at Mercy’s hospitals throughout the St. Louis region, including Mercy Hospital Washington.
“We believe that Pfizer and the states are going to be shipping out product as soon as this weekend,” Lakamp said. “It will actually be fairly limited supply for the first week or two and then obviously, it’s going to expand in access after that.”
He did not have specific numbers on how many doses the hospital system will receive, but said “supply is not going to be the limiting factor for getting this vaccine. There may be some short-term delays for the first couple of days or the first week, but honestly, I think anyone who really wants this is going to be able to go to multiple different places, whether at your physician’s office, at standalone vaccine locations, at a retail pharmacy, Mercy pharmacies or others.”
The vaccine will be available to anyone who has completed their initial two-dose series or received a booster at least two months ago, Lakamp said. Mercy patients interested in receiving the new booster can ask their primary care physician or schedule an appointment at Mercy.net/MOVaccine.
“So far there has been this kind of more reactive approach to boosters,” he said. “This is now the booster. It’s a single booster, and it really kind of aligns a little bit more with the way we historically have done other vaccines, like the flu.”
Lakamp said the new COVID vaccine, like the influenza vaccine, protects against multiple strains of the virus. Some public health experts have speculated that COVID-19 vaccines will eventually be released annually like the influenza vaccine. He said he believes this new development shows “a little bit of movement in that direction.”
“This is the newest technology and the broadest coverage that we have today to help protect people from COVID,” Lakamp said.
The news comes as roughly 90,000 infections and 475 deaths are being recorded each day across the U.S. So far, more than a million Americans, including more than 21,000 Missourians have died from complications due to COVID.