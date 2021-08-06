The Franklin County Health Department reported 206 new cases of COVID-19 over the previous week, bringing the countywide total since the pandemic began to 10,299, with an additional 2,507 probable cases.
The last time the county reported more than 200 cases in a single week was on Feb. 13, when the 10-day rolling total was 217. The county switched from 10-day to seven-day rolling totals in May.
The average age of the positive cases reported Friday is 24.
The testing positivity rate over the past week is almost 13 percent, the highest reported since Feb. 1, according to the county. The report also shows 12 county residents hospitalized with the virus, the most reported since Feb. 5. The 14-day new case average of 28 is also the highest reported since Feb. 6.
The report lists four active cases in long-term care facilities, which accounts for residents and staff.
The county’s 181st confirmed death due to COVID-19-related complications, a 63-year-old Pacific woman, also was reported Friday. The number of deaths due to COVID-19 countywide is larger than the population of Berger, which was 176 in 2019, according to U.S. Census data.
Thirty-two additional deaths are counted as probable, meaning the deceased person had COVID-19 symptoms and was exposed to the virus but was not tested prior to his or her death.
Dr. David Tannehill, medical director of Mercy Hospital Washington’s intensive care unit, was among a team of Washington staff who recently traveled to Springfield to assist with growing hospitalizations in the nation’s hot spot for the virus. In a Facebook post shared yesterday on the Mercy Hospital St. Louis page, Tannehill wrote of his experiences.
“I have spent much of the past few weeks working like crazy to care for a lot of patients that really just should not be this sick — and maybe they shouldn’t be sick at all,” he wrote. “Helping Mercy decide to buy more ventilators and respiratory equipment for a condition that is, in all likelihood, nearly completely preventable is pretty demoralizing.
“I’m tired of family meetings and tears and sadness and death,” Tannehill wrote. “I’m just tired. And this surge (in the St. Louis area) hasn’t even really started yet.”