The Franklin County Health Department reported 104 new cases of COVID-19 from July 17 to July 23, the highest number reported since the county moved to weekly instead of daily reports in May.
The most recent time a rolling total in the triple digits was reported was April 6, which saw a 10-day rolling total of 107 cases. The department has since switched to reporting seven-day rolling totals.
Over half of the new cases reported are among people 40 or younger. In summary:
• Three people ages 0-9.
• Twelve people ages 10-19.
• Twenty-six people ages 20-29.
• Fifteen people ages 30-39.
• Fourteen people ages 40-49.
• Fifteen people ages 50-59.
• Twelve people ages 60-69.
• Six people ages 70-79.
• One 86-year-old.
The new cases bring the countywide total since the pandemic began over a year ago to 9,907, with an additional 2,396 probable cases. Combined, that number is 12,303, about 800 more people than the population of Union.
Friday’s report also showed four county residents hospitalized with the virus and no new cases among long-term care facility residents or staff.
Dr. Ann-Elizabeth Mohart, chief medical officer at Mercy Hospital Washington, said the new numbers are concerning but on track with the hospital’s projections.
She explained that during the area’s first big wave of COVID-19 in November and December, when up to 39 people were hospitalized at once with virus complications, prediction graphs showed the virus spreading in a staircase pattern. Now, she said, the slope upward is almost a completely vertical line.
“Because of the biology of this delta variant, people get so sick, and it spreads so fast (the projection) looks more like a rocket ship taking off,” she said. “That’s very hard on resources because it doesn’t give you any time to prepare.”
Several doctors and physicians at the hospital have traveled south to assist in ICUs in Springfield, Joplin and northwest Arkansas, which is the national hotspot of the virus. Mohart said Mercy Springfield was caring for 180 COVID-19 patients Friday, the most since the pandemic began.
Mohart again stressed the need for following safety measures such as masking, social distancing and frequent hand-sanitizing. She also “most importantly” emphasized getting vaccinated to avoid a repeat of last fall and winter locally.
“Of course there are epidemics all the time, but locally, our physicians have never dealt with these kinds of numbers and these scenarios. It’s very hard on staff,” she said. “It’s hard physically because they’re in full PPE for 12 to 14 hours per day, and it takes an extreme emotional toll. (Mercy) has had to restrict visitors to keep the community safe, so our staff are the only human contact these patients have.”
According to state data, 1,274 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in Franklin County in the last week, similar to the week before. People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after they have received two doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Around 60 percent of the county remains unvaccinated as of Friday. The lowest vaccination rates are among the 12-14, 15-24 and 25-34 age groups.
Over half of the population remains unvaccinated in neighboring counties as well, including in Warren, where 69 percent of people are unvaccinated; Gasconade, where 62.4 percent are unvaccinated; Crawford, where 77.5 percent are unvaccinated; Washington, where 78 percent are unvaccinated; Jefferson, where 69 percent are unvaccinated; St. Louis, where 55 percent are unvaccinated; and St. Charles, where 55.5 percent are unvaccinated.
Wednesday, during a press conference at the Missouri State Capitol, Gov. Mike Parson announced a set of incentives to encourage more Missourians to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The incentive program, called MO VIP, is offering $10,000 in cash or education savings to 900 Missourians who will be randomly drawn. Those who have already been vaccinated also are eligible to enter. Entries can be made online at covidvaccine.mo.gov.
The COVID-19 vaccination has been available to all Missourians ages 16 and up since April 9 and to children between the ages of 12 and 15 since May 12. State data showed Wednesday that around 46.5 percent of eligible Missourians have begun the vaccination process, and 40 percent are completely vaccinated. When accounting for only those 18 and older, those rates are 57 percent and 50 percent, respectively.
“We understand that some Missourians are hesitant towards getting the vaccine, but we must all take personal responsibility and do right by our own health and that of our friends and family by getting vaccinated,” Gov. Parson said. “This new program will complement our existing efforts to educate Missourians about the importance of getting the vaccine. Our current COVID-19 situation is serious. This delta variant transmits faster than what we have previously seen and is more likely to impact children and the unvaccinated, so now is the perfect opportunity to get vaccinated and earn your shot at $10,000.”
More information and official rules are available online at mostopscovid.com/win.
Gov. Parson also announced Wednesday that he has named Donald G. Kauerauf to lead the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The position has been vacant since the agency’s former director, Dr. Randall Williams, resigned in April.
Kauerauf holds a bachelor’s degree in occupational safety and health from Illinois State University. He has more than 30 years of experience in state government and has served in various senior leadership positions in public health and emergency management, according to a press release from the governor.
Kauerauf was the assistant director of the Illinois Department of Public Health from 2016 until his retirement in 2018 and was since selected to chair the Illinois Terrorism Task Force, where he has served throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.