Over the past week, Franklin County has been averaging 18 new COVID-19 cases per day, reaching a total of 886 Tuesday.
If current trends continue, Franklin County could reach 1,000 virus cases by the first week in September.
Hospitalizations in the county due to the virus have risen to 10.
Franklin County began reporting hospitalizations July 9 and up until this week, the numbers had stayed below five at both Mercy Hospital Washington and Missouri Baptist Hospital, Sullivan.
On Monday, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported 39 new hospital admissions. The daily average for the St. Louis area has hovered near 40 a day for weeks.
Throughout the St. Louis region there are a total of 266 people hospitalized and 39 ventilators in use for COVID-19-confirmed patients.
An additional 113 suspected COVID-19-positive people are in hospitals and 11 of those are currently on ventilators.
On April 10, the daily average COVID-19 hospitalization rate was 60 people in the St. Louis region, according to task force data presented Monday.
Those numbers dropped to a 14-person average in mid-June and began a steady increase to more than 40 a day by the beginning of August. That has since leveled off, dropping Monday to 39, the lowest number of daily hospitalizations since July 25.
The task force has reported there are approximately 10,000 hospital beds available in the St. Louis region.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 863 COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide and 75,944 confirmed cases.
Cases
Of the 15 counties included in the task force data (seven Missouri and eight Illinois), all have seen a sharp rise in cases since July 1.
In Franklin County, cases have more than quadrupled from 205 on July 1 to the current total of just under 900, putting the county in the top 15 counties in the state for COVID-19 cases.
St. Louis County tops the list with 17,425 cases; Kansas City is second with 8,509 cases; St. Louis City is third with 5,818 cases; and St. Charles County ranked fourth with 5,290 cases.
Jefferson County is seventh in the state with 2,324 confirmed cases.
Warren County now has 293 cases.