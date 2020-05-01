Last week Franklin County adjusted its reporting of COVID-19 cases by emphasizing active cases and where those patients are located.
After criticism of the less detailed reporting, by The Missourian and others who receive the daily information, the county reverted to the original form of COVID-19 reporting.
Even with the return to original reporting, the amount of information given out to the public by Franklin County is a mere trickle compared to neighboring counties with hundreds and even thousands of more cases.
Franklin County
Each morning, the latest COVID-19 statistics are released from the county health department in a spreadsheet listing all of the cases diagnosed since the first case March 23.
The spreadsheet highlights active cases in red, recovered cases in green and deaths in yellow.
The spreadsheet is then sent to about 60 recipients, including media outlets, and municipal leaders throughout the county.
With the spreadsheet, Brinker adds some identifying information of new deaths and new cases when warranted.
The same spreadsheets are posted sporadically on Brinker’s personal and the Franklin County Health Department Facebook pages.
Unlike neighboring counties, since the beginning of the outbreak, no list of cases have been posted on the Franklin County website for full public view.
In recent weeks, the county has posted all commission orders regarding COVID-19 restrictions and the emergency declaration for public view on its website.
Likewise, video messages from Brinker are available for public view on the county website at franklinmo.org.
With the county receiving more than $12 million in CARES Act funding next week, Brinker said he is looking into hiring an individual or firm to create a more informational COVID-19 website.
St. Louis County
Neighboring St. Louis County has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state of Missouri with 3,136 and more than 160 deaths.
On its county home-page, www.stlouisco.com, residents can click on a large COVID-19 icon and find a wealth of information on the county cases, including new cases within the past 24 hours, cases by gender, race and age and cases by ZIP code within the county.
The website is updated daily at 8:30 a.m. and information regarding testing, COVID-19 assistance and county spending can all be easily accessed.
St. Charles County
Visitors to the St. Charles County website, www.sccmo.org, are met on the home-page by a link to COVID-19 information provided by the county health department.
A click of the link takes viewers to a chart listing basic numbers of positive tests, negative tests, deaths, those quarantined and those who have completed quarantine.
Current cases in St. Charles County stand at just under 600, which is nearly six times that of Franklin County. An additional 685 residents are in quarantine and 34 have suffered COVID-19-related deaths in St. Charles County. About 1,100 residents have completed their quarantines.
St. Charles County is also reporting the total number of residents tested (664) with the caveat that only tests done at the Missouri State laboratory are reported to the local health department.
Jefferson
Jefferson County also has detailed information on its county website, www.jeffcomo.org.
In just a few clicks visitors are linked to a detailed dashboard showing Jefferson County COVID-19 information, including total cases (273), deaths (four) and residents released from isolation (120). Cases by age and gender are also detailed as well as cases by ZIP code within the county.
Daily updates on the website show new cases, a total of those released from isolation, and open cases.
Another graphic shows cases in long-term care facilities, those hospitalized, and those who are actively being monitored.
There also is a graphic showing the modes of transmission for the positive cases in Jefferson County.
Warren
Although Warren County is much smaller and has much fewer cases (24 cases with 11 recovered), daily updates are provided on the Warren County Health Department page, www.warrencountyhealth.com.
The page also features detailed information on how to interpret the data and links to cases by ZIP code in the county and statewide.