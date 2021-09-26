Ninety-five percent of Mercy’s employees are vaccinated against COVID-19, according to hospital officials. Mercy employs over 40,000 people across the central U.S.
This information comes just days prior to the Sept. 30 vaccination deadline imposed by Mercy administrators in July. At the time of the announcement, Mercy Hospital President and Chief Operating Officer Brent Hubbard said roughly 75 percent of Mercy employees system-wide were vaccinated against the virus.
“This (delta) variant is bringing down younger, healthier people every day,” Hubbard said in July.
Bethany Pope, media relations manager for Mercy Health, said that employees who do not comply with the requirement are put on a 30-day unpaid suspension. If they do not comply by the end of those 30 days, they will be terminated.
Pope said she didn’t have vaccination rates specific to Mercy Hospital Washington or nearby Mercy clinics as of Friday morning.
Including the hospital, the Mercy health system has 25 outpatient and clinic locations in the Washington area, including in Union, Pacific, St. Clair, Marthasville, New Haven, Eureka, Hermann, Gerald and Sullivan. The system also includes hospitals in the St. Louis metro region, southwest Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma.
Mercy Hospital is the largest employer in Washington, employing 1,500 people, and one of the only companies to have a vaccination mandate. Pope did not report what percentage of employees who were not vaccinated received a religious or medical exemption.
BJC HealthCare, which includes Missouri Baptist Hospital in Sullivan, also has issued a vaccination mandate. The BJC HealthCare system is made up of 13 hospitals and health clinics in Missouri and Illinois, employing a number of Franklin County residents.
BJC HealthCare required all of its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 15.
Jackie Tischler, BJC HealthCare senior vice president and chief people officer, said those employees who chose not to get vaccinated have been put on a 30-day suspension until they comply. If they do not comply by the end of that 30-day period, they will be terminated.
Laura High, media relations manager for BJC, said 99 percent of the health system’s 31,000-plus employees are either vaccinated or have received a religious or medical exemption. She did not release vaccination rates specific to the Sullivan location.