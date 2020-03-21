Candidates running for municipal offices throughout Franklin County will have two extra months to campaign, but will voters come out?
Earlier this week, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced municipal elections originally slated for April 7, will now be held Tuesday, June 2.
Franklin County Clerk Tim Baker, who is the county’s chief election officer, said he is joining with dozens of other county clerks in the state to petition the Eastern District Court of Appeals to further affirm the governor’s executive actions.
“This is all uncharted waters and anything is possible,” Baker said. “The virus is changing the entire dynamics of how elections are done. Nobody really knows how it will play out and we are looking at every possibility.”
Baker said the county already has ballots printed for the April 7 election and as of now, they will be able to use those in June.
“We have 45 different ballot styles for the separate races in individual parts of the county,” Baker said. “Apparently, June 2 is a date that has been used historically for elections in the state, so that was the day that was picked.”
Baker said it costs the county 30 cents apiece to have ballots printed. The county prints roughly 70 percent of the total number of registered voters, which is about 49,700 ballots.
The deadline to file for the municipal races was Jan. 21 and the deadline to register to vote in the April election was March 11.
Candidate filing for the Aug. 4, primary elections will remain open as planned until March 31.
“Nothing changes for candidates,” Baker said. “If someone was not registered by March 11, they will not be able to vote in the June election. The biggest issue will be the extension of absentee ballots.”
Services
Baker added his staff is already working in alternating shifts and with the closure of county buildings, they will still keep a skeleton staff in place each day and offer curbside services for anyone who wants to register, file for office, or to vote absentee until May 20.
“It is our mission to ensure the integrity of the Franklin County elections and the safety of all voters and election judges,” Baker said. “We are working on all options to ensure that every eligible voter is able to cast a ballot.”
Petition
The next scheduled election after April 7 would be the Aug. 4, primary, but Baker said it would not have been practical to hold primary and municipal elections on the same day.
“It would be a nightmare,” Baker said. “Voters would essentially have to cast two separate ballots because they have to declare a party for the primary.”
A major issue in Franklin County is the multiple bond issues on the ballots for schools, municipalities and fire districts. Those involved were worried about the election being canceled or very low voter turnout.
Earlier this week, the Eastern District Court of Appeals struck down a request from St. Louis County to hold mail-in elections on April 28.
Baker explained the ruling went against St. Louis County because state statute mandates mail-in elections can only be held if a ballot asked only yes or no questions.
Clerks across Missouri are also working with state legislators to fast-track bills to supplement the state statutes on elections for issues like this in the future.