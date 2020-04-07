Families with children who reside in the Washington School District boundaries can still register for free meals while schools are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
District food service staff prepared 4,800 meals Tuesday, serving upward of 800 children, according to Jill Poepsel, food service director.
Those numbers have increased since the district started offering its free grab and go and delivery meal service at the end of March.
On its first day, the district prepared over 3,600 meals, Poepsel said, and that number then climbed to 4,500 meals last week.
Meals can be picked up twice per week, on Tuesdays and Fridays, from 7 to 9 a.m. and 5 to 7 p.m., at two locations — Washington West Elementary and Marthasville Elementary. These two locations are the pickup points for the entire district.
Additionally, school buses are being utilized to make home deliveries for those families that cannot pick up food.
Families are being provided breakfast and lunch items for multiple days so the district can keep the pickups and deliveries to just two days to limit contact. Tuesday’s pickup/delivery included meals for Wednesday through Friday, and Friday included meals for Monday and Tuesday.
Poepsel said there are two prep centers set up at the Washington West and the middle school kitchens staffed with eight cooks.
“It’s been going great,” she said. “The district’s food service staff is absolutely amazing.”
Poepsel said families picking up meals have expressed their gratitude for the service.
The link to sign up for the meals is on the district website.
Poepsel noted the program is open to all children, infant to 18 years of age, who live in the district boundaries, even those who do not attend a public school.
Students or children must be present at the time of pickup or upon delivery.
School officials said the grab and go service and delivery will continue while schools are closed.
This service is funded through the USDA’s SSO/SFSP program in response to this pandemic.