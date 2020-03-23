The Franklin County Commission made the following addition at a special meeting at 1 p.m. Monday, March 23.
IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED, beginning immediately, all places of public accommodation shall institute appropriate health and safety protections including social distancing techniques (e.g., requiring people to be at least six (6) feet apart; reducing the number of employees, customers, or other people present; reducing face-to-face contact; using phone calls, virtual meetings, and drop-offs/curbside pickups rather than in-person contact).
IT IS FURTHER ORDERED, beginning at 12:01 A.M. on March 24, 2020, the following places of public accommodation are closed to ingress, egress, use, and occupancy by members of the public:
Tanning Facilities, defined as any location, place, area, structure, or business which provides persons access to any tanning device for a fee, membership dues, or any other form of compensation, or where the body is sprayed with a product containing chemicals that react with the skin to produce an artificial suntan; and
Martial Arts Facilities, defined as any location, place, area, structure or business which provides any form of full-contact martial arts including, but not limited to, full-contact kungfu, full-contact tae kwon do, or any form of martial arts, mixed martial arts, combat or self-defense;
Kickboxing Facilities, defined as any location, place, area, structure or business which provides any form of kickboxing in which contestants are allowed to use any form of boxing and are also allowed to use any part of the fist, foot, or leg, with or without shin guards or protective gear, or any combination thereof to deliver strikes above the waist and which does not constitute mixed martial arts as defined by this section;
Mixed Martial Arts Facilities, defined as any location, place, area, structure or business which provides and form of martial arts or self-defense conducted on a full-contact basis and where other combative techniques or tactics are allowed in competition including, but not limited to, kicking, striking, chokeholds, boxing, wrestling, kickboxing, grappling, or joint manipulation;
Any location, place, area, structure or business which provides “body piercing”, “branding”, or “tattoos", as those terms are defined in Section 324.520 RSMo.; and
Bowling establishments and skating rinks.
This order shall be effective immediately upon passage and it shall remain in effect until 12:00 noon on April 17, 2020.