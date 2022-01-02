The end of 2021 marks the end of the coronavirus’s sophomore year.
“There was tremendous hope and optimism that existed a year ago,” said Dr. Ann-Elizabeth Mohart, chief medical officer at Mercy Hospital Washington, as she recalled getting her first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine one year ago. “I still hold on to that hope and optimism.”
But that hope, Mohart said, is predicated on more people getting vaccinated.
“Our best weapon right now against this virus is our vaccines, but like any weapon or tool, they only work if you pick them up and use them. If you let them sit on the shelf, they don’t work,” Mohart said.
In Missouri, 53 percent of people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
Locally, that number is worse. In Franklin County, 49.9 percent of people are fully vaccinated, according to DHSS.
Nationwide, 61.9 percent of the eligible U.S. population is fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
“Not only is vaccination really important for keeping people from getting critically ill and from spreading the virus but it is also what is going to stop this virus from mutating more,” Mohart said.
While the current vaccines haven’t ended the pandemic, DHSS data shows that they have protected those who have received it. Only 2.7 percent of fully vaccinated people have contracted COVID-19, and only 0.03 percent have died from it, according to DHSS data updated Tuesday.
Delta to Omicron
One of the biggest pandemic storylines in 2021 was the rise of the delta variant. This variant emerged over the summer and Missouri became the epicenter of its outbreak.
From the first week in May to the last week in July, the seven-day average of new cases across Missouri increased five-fold. Hospitals in Springfield and other parts of the state became more overwhelmed than they had been throughout the entire pandemic.
Now, Missouri and the rest of the world are dealing with a new variant: omicron, which is believed to be more contagious but perhaps milder than previous forms of COVID-19.
“This virus is not a static enemy,” Mohart said. “It is constantly shifting and it is constantly trying to get ahead of our immunity.”
As delta overwhelmed hospitals over the summer, omicron is overwhelming hospitals now. Mohart said Mercy Hospital Washington has seen so many COVID-19 patients that it is running out of ICU beds and being forced to send patients to St. Louis, Columbia and Springfield. The problem, she said, affects the hospital’s entire operation, not just its COVID-19 ward.
“And that is a problem because what happens if you’re in a car accident?” she said. “What happens if you have a heart attack?
“ICU beds are a precious, precious, precious resource,” Mohart said.
“And we are not used to this in the United States of America,” she said. “We are not typically used to thinking ‘maybe there just is no bed for me. It just may not exist.’”
The only way to prevent more variants like delta and omicron, Mohart said, is widespread immunity through vaccination.
“Because this is a shifting biologic entity — it is a virus that mutates — time is of the essence,” Mohart said. “And so to get widespread immunity rapidly is the only thing that will prevent it from continuing to mutate and change.
“And as long as it’s continuing to mutate and change at a faster rate than we can keep up with immunity, we’ll be continuing to be stuck in this battle.”