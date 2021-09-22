To date, seven local residents have been announced as winners through the first three round of the state’s MO VIP, Missouri’s COVID-19 vaccine incentive program.
Those local winners include Douglas Revelle, of Washington; Mackenzie Warner, of St. Clair; Lindsey Weiland, of Sullivan; Michael Hoelscher, of Washington; Amanda Waters, of Grubville; Bennett Craig, of Pacific, and Kallie Mueller, of Washington.
Anyone who has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine can enter at any time for the drawings at MOstopsCovid.com. Each of the five drawings will generate 180 winners, for a total of 900 winners overall. A cash prize of $10,000 will be awarded to each of the 800 adults, while 100 adolescents will win an education savings account through the Missouri state treasurer’s MOST 529 program in the amount of $10,000.
All of the local winners except for Craig and Mueller have received the $10,000 prize, while Craig and Mueller have received the education savings account.
Entries are divided into three categories: adults who received their first dose before July 21, adults who received their first dose on or after July 21, and adolescents ages 12-17 who have received at least their first dose of vaccine at any time.
Once someone enters, state officials said their entry will be carried through all of the drawings. There is no need to enter more than once. All winners will have their vaccination status verified.
The next drawing, the fourth, will take place Friday. The deadline for the fifth and final drawing is 11:59 p.m. Oct. 6.
Those with the ability to enter the sweepstakes online can get assistance by calling the COVID-19 hotline from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 877-435-8411.