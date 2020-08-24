On Monday, the University of Missouri launched an online dashboard with statistics of COVID-19 cases among students, information on contact tracing and resources for individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19.
There are currently 159 active student cases, or 0.5 percent of the total student body. Following CDC protocol, all 159 students are in isolation. None of the 159 students required hospitalization.
Physician Scott Henderson, medical director of the MU Student Health Center, said that positive cases are expected, considering the size of the university, but it can be managed effectively if the campus community follows safety and health rules.
“As cases are identified, we will be isolating those students from the general campus population,” Henderson said. “By following classroom guidelines that keep participants 6 feet apart and by requiring face coverings, the rate of transmission between students and instructors is expected to be very low.”
More than 130 administrators, faculty, staff and experts in public health have worked together for months to develop and implement the policies and procedures that would allow MU students to return to campus. The plan, Show Me Renewal, is available at renewal.missouri.edu.