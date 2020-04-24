Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker announced this week that restrictions on half a dozen business types will expire at midnight Friday, April 24.
Those businesses include golf course clubhouses, movie theaters, concert halls, gymnasiums, exercise/fitness studios, bowling alleys and skating rinks.
The tentative reopenings are a week earlier than the statewide mandate closing nonessential businesses, which is set to expire May 3, and still require social distancing and limit gatherings to 10 people or less.
The subject of reopening has been a hot topic at the local, state and federal levels this week with some saying it’s too early and others protesting the closures at the state Capitol in Jefferson City
The Missourian took to social media to ask county residents their thoughts on the reopenings and due to an overwhelming response, decided to share an equal amount of comments in favor and against the transition.
The question was posted on Facebook at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning and in just 24 hours, 22,633 people had seen the post; 13,031 had engaged with it; 47 people shared it; and 784 comments were received.
Overall, the majority of the comments were against reopening businesses.
Against Reopening
Susan Watermann — “It’s too soon. As an essential worker, I have witnessed firsthand that most people when out are not practicing safe behavior. It is naive to think that once more things are open that will increase. As essential businesses, it is already difficult to enforce safe practices with the public that we service. The economic and health impact of a premature opening will be more damaging in the long run.”
Phyllis Whitworth Rogers — “We can’t stay closed forever but seriously, opening these businesses, how many people are going to take their kids to the gym, golf courses, concert halls, exercise and fitness studios? But then whole families go to Walmart, Dollar General, Dollar Tree without thinking about their safety or the safety of others.”
Missy Maune — “It’s too soon. Missouri was one of the last states to get hit with the virus; we haven’t hit our peak cases yet. People are going to die because the commissioners are choosing money over human lives. They should be ashamed of themselves.”
Amanda Bird — “No. The St. Louis task force has already warned against it. I’m more inclined to follow the actual experts’ (doctors, scientists) advice. I believe this move will be detrimental and that we will see a huge rise in COVID-19 cases in the next two to three weeks. I also think people from other counties will travel here, putting even more people at risk. Opening businesses right now is a slap in the face to the very people we are trying to protect.”
Gail Pipes — “All I can say is if your families were dealing with what our family is right now with my 89-year-old mother, you would think twice before opening everything back up. She is fighting for her life every second of the day.”
Patti Nedved Hafer — “Way too soon. How do you apologize to just one person who becomes infected or even worse, dies, because we were in a hurry to reopen? People can’t even adhere to the 6-foot rule now. How can we expect them to keep up the recommended guidelines?”
Greg Potter — “It’s irresponsible, too many cases of spring fever and anxiousness, which I understand makes us want to go out. But as you see, one case in the health care facility can kill a lot of people. How will this be in restaurants and movie theaters? I think we’ll have another peak.”
Andrea Ball — “I wouldn’t even open to operate with 10 people. How is that supposed to cover my expenses? Makes no sense.”
In Favor
Meghan Guenther — “Yes, time to let people decide what they want to do for themselves. If you don’t feel safe or comfortable going out then don’t, totally your option. But everyone else shouldn’t be forced to stay in.”
Jonathan Hanna — “As an independent, I do not have an over allegiance to either party. With politics largely put to the side, I think we can cautiously reopen certain businesses with everyone doing their part to social distance, wearing masks when appropriate, and following other guidelines officials lay out. But, an eye has to be kept on the current data to see if guidelines have to change. We must be reasonably flexible during this trying time.”
Dan Lohmeyer — “I don’t think they ever should have closed. But I also think people should have been washing their hands, covering their coughs and sneezes, and staying away from others when sick long before the coronavirus showed up.”
Sara Grube — “Yes! Yes! Yes! I’ve been going to work this whole time, been around people, and take commonsense precautions. It’s OK out here, people. And for those who say that I’m wrong and can die, well, my soul is just fine and I do not worry for my God is with me and if he decides to call me home, it is well with my soul. Faith over fear. You can’t have both so choose which one to live by.”
Brenda Dunne Kleinheider — “Life over livelihood sounds like the only way to go. Unfortunately, it is somewhat of an oxymoron. We need both to sustain and as long as we practice safe habits, it’s a must. Risk will always be a part of our lives and we adapt and learn to lower risk but the world still needs to turn.”
Jimmy Walz — “Yes, if people will use a little common sense and keep trying to control the spread. There is no cure, no positive treatment for it and immunizations are probably a year away. Herd immunity is what we are looking at. Some will live, some will die, sort of like 1918. Adjust your lifestyle to protect yourself and others and try to get America back on track.”
Chris Schroeder — “Yes, if we don’t open there won’t be any businesses or jobs left.”
Robin Prater — “Yes. We need to learn facts, and not allow fear to keep us from overcoming. Without a healthy economy it doesn’t matter who or how many are sick. We will have a collapsed health care and no one will be treated for any sickness. Just a question for those who believe it’s too soon. If this is as contagious as shared by some, why is our county not overrun by this virus by simply shopping at Walmart?”