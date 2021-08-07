With federal assistance, Missouri is adding 30 ambulance teams, with more than 60 trained emergency workers, to help with long-distance patient transfers, Gov. Mike Parson announced.
The move is intended to help reduce the rising number of COVID-19 cases straining some hospitals.
“The ambulance strike teams we positioned in Springfield have been extremely effective in helping save lives and ease the pressure on local hospitals,” Parson said in the release. “These 30 new ambulance teams triple our transport capacity and expand it to the entire state, as needed. Our health care professionals are performing heroically to save lives as the Delta variant dramatically increases hospital admissions. We will continue to support our health care heroes across the state.”
The ambulance strike teams were provided after a request to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The ambulances were scheduled to begin arriving across the state Friday and start transporting patients as early as Saturday.
The ambulance teams will initially be stationed in northeast, southwest, south-central and northwest Missouri, as well as Kansas City, but will operate anywhere in the state with a critical need through Sept. 5.
The 13 federally provided ambulances in southwest Missouri will replace 10 ambulances provided through the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management and the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency, officials said. The 10 ambulances traveled more than 53,000 miles on 223 patient transfers, with some roundtrips taking seven to nine hours.
The Missouri Disaster Medical Assistance Team also is staffing the state-run Monoclonal Antibody Centralized Infusion Center in Springfield. Officials said it reduces strain on hospitals by treating COVID-19 patients who otherwise would need to be treated in a hospital.The monoclonal antibodies are proteins that can help fight COVID-19 and reduce the risk of severe disease and hospitalization if administered soon after diagnosis of the coronavirus.
Through Thursday, staff at the infusion center had treated 243 patients since it opened July 23.
Parson encouraged Missourians to get a free COVID-19 vaccination and pointed out that vaccinated Missourians can register to win $10,000 in cash or toward an education savings account at covidvaccine.mo.gov/win.
“Delta is the most aggressive and transmissible variant of COVID-19, and it is more important than ever to take advantage of the highly effective vaccines,” Parson said. “Vaccination is the best way to prevent serious illness from COVID-19.”