The state of Missouri is now under a stay-at-home order to “control, contain and combat COVID-19.”
Gov. Mike Parson made the announcement Friday, April 3. The “Stay Home Missouri” order started Monday, April 6, and is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. Friday, April 24.
The order explicitly states that individuals currently residing within the state of Missouri shall avoid leaving their homes or places of residence unless necessary.
“First and foremost, I want everyone to know that I love this state and the people of this state,” Gov. Parson said. “The people of this great state clearly define who we are in Missouri, and as governor, I have no greater responsibility than to protect the health, well-being and safety of all Missourians.”
The order includes specific guidance for staying home, social distancing, businesses and employees, schools, restaurants, firearm sales and state government buildings.
The order requires individuals currently residing within the state of Missouri to avoid leaving their homes or places of residence. Additionally, all individuals should avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people.
All public and charter schools must remain closed for the duration of the order.
The governor’s office said any entity that does not employ individuals to perform essential worker functions, as set forth in guidance provided by the federal government, should adhere to the limitations on social gatherings and social distancing.
Essential businesses engaged in retail sales must limit the number of individuals in any particular retail location.
For smaller locations (less than 10,000 square feet), businesses must maintain 25 percent or less of the authorized occupancy. For larger locations (10,000 square feet or greater), the business must maintain 10 percent or less of the authorized occupancy.
The order does not prohibit Missourians from accessing essential services, such as grocery stores, gas stations and banks, or engaging in outdoor recreation, provided that necessary precautions are taken and maintained to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.
The order is to be observed throughout the state and enforced by all local and state health authorities. Local public health authorities are directed to carry out and enforce the provisions of the order by any legal means.
“There comes a time when we have to make major sacrifices in our lives,” Parson said. “Many of us make sacrifices each and every day, but now more than ever, we must all make sacrifices. This is not about any one individual person. This is about our families, friends, neighbors and the entire state of Missouri. For the sake of all Missourians, be smart, be responsible and stay home, Missourians.”
The full order can be found at governor.mo.gov/priorities/stay-home-order.
For more information and resources regarding COVID-19, visit the CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and the DHSS website at www.health.mo.gov/coronavirus.