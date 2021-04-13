The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced Tuesday it would halt use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until further notice. The move is in response to a plea from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that the country halt distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine temporarily, following six reported cases of “rare and severe blood clots” in women aged 18 to 48 who received the vaccine. The six were among around 6.8 million people who’ve received the J&J vaccine in the U.S., according to the CDC.
Several events that were planning to give out the vaccine this week are receiving emergency supply of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine instead.
The number of Missourians who have started their vaccination is quickly approaching 2 million, according to state data found at covidvaccine.mo.gov. In Franklin County, 32,656 people — or 31.4 percent — have begun the vaccination process, and 19.3 percent of the county is fully vaccinated.
As of Friday, April 9, all Missourians 16 and older are eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine. People are encouraged to make an appointment through area hospitals, pharmacies or health departments, or at a mass-vaccination events. An updated list of available events statewide can be found online at covidvaccine.mo.gov/events.
The Franklin County Health Department reported Tuesday that since March 2020, 9,315 county residents have tested positive for COVID-19, with an additional 2,092 cases classified as probable. Over the last four days, 22 more cases were added. The people testing positive range in age from 1 to 89.
The number of county residents who have died from COVID-19-related complications remains at 169 people. An additional 27 deaths are listed as probable due to the virus.
Tuesday’s report showed five county residents are hospitalized, and there is one active case of COVID-19 in a long-term care facility. The 10-day rolling total is 63 cases and the 14-day new case average is down to eight cases.