BJC HealthCare’s Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital (MBSH) opened a COVID-19 specimen collection site Friday, April 3, in an effort to create more widely available testing resources throughout the region.
The collection is available to those who are being referred by BJC providers after screening and those who have been pre-screened using U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.
BJC has additional sites open throughout the region as well.
“These collection sites will help better serve our community and reduce potential exposures in hospitals and clinics where patients are being treated for other kinds of medical issues,” Tony Schwarm, MBSH president, said.
BJC offers an online screening tool to help assess patients’ risk, and whether COVID-19 testing is recommended.
That, along with infection prevention techniques, can be found at bjc.org/coronavirus. For any specific health concerns, contact your health provider.
The testing site will be located on the MBSH campus on the lower parking lot, enter off of Mattox Drive.
It will be by appointment only and operating Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.