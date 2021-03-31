The Franklin County Health Department reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents over the weekend, bringing the number of cases since the pandemic began a year ago to 9,203. The people reported as positive Tuesday ranged in age from 2 to 90. The number of probable cases reported also has risen, to 2,017.
Tuesday’s report showed two residents hospitalized and no active long-term care cases. The 14-day new case average is at 6.93, and the 10-day rolling total is 63.
The number of county residents who have died from COVID-19-related complications remains at 169 people, with an additional 27 people listed as probable deaths, per Tuesday’s report.
The Missouri vaccination dashboard, available at covidvaccine.mo.gov, showed 2,381,779 doses of COVID-19 vaccinations had been administered in the state as of Monday, including 1,523,244 first doses. Nearly one in four Missourians have started their vaccinations, with around 14.7 percent of Missourians having been completely vaccinated. About 23.5 percent of Franklin County residents have begun their vaccinations, according to the report.
On Monday, the state moved into Phase 2 of the priority vaccination plan, making adults working in the commercial facilities sector, critical manufacturing, the construction sector, the defense industrial base, financial services, the food and agriculture sector and government, as well as disproportionately affected and homeless populations, eligible to receive a vaccine. All remaining adult Missourians not already eligible will become eligible April 9.