During the COVID-19 pandemic, people are living in ever-changing times and uncertainty.
People are bracing themselves for the worst and hoping for the best, trying to look forward to the light at the end of the tunnel.
The Missourian contacted local religious organizations and leaders for words of comfort during the virus outbreak.
St. Peter’s United Church of Christ
The Rev. Eric Moeller — “As difficult as this time is, there is no doubt that God is still with us, and that God’s goodness continues to permeate the world.
“Creation is budding and blooming around us, birds are singing, and creatures are dining on new growth.
“Additionally, many of us have the opportunity to spend more time with our families, to see new sides of our children as we take a more active role in their education, to cook our meals and sit around tables together, to care for our homes and spend time outdoors doing yardwork or simply being, and to connect to each other in new ways, over phones and computers.
“There is certainly a great deal of grief right now over the sudden changes in our individual and collective lives, and a lot of loneliness and solitude as well, particularly for those who live alone or in care facilities. However, the gifts of God surround us if we can manage to see them and embrace them.
“This, I think, is the opportunity of the moment: to reset our lives, embracing that which is beautiful and crucial and letting go of that which has caused us to take these crucial things for granted.
“At the end of the day, my hope is that we will emerge from this crisis as closer friends, closer families, closer neighbors and a closer Washington in spite of the distance we must keep now. God’s peace, goodness and beauty be with you all.”
St. Francis
Borgia Church
Father Joe Warmek — “The daily scripture readings have been about trust in the Lord.
“From the Book of Daniel, Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego went into the white hot furnace with no fear because they trusted in God.
“We are challenged to have the same trust in the Lord during this coronavirus. The scripture reaffirms us to have hope in the Lord.
“There is a need to pray for those whose faith is not very strong or that they are going through a crisis of faith with this whole situation.
“We all need to witness to each other the strong faith that we have in the Lord.
“A text message, email or even a phone call would help to reassure others that the Lord is present and is walking with us.”
Rock Family Church
Pastor Todd Hardaway — “In scriptures, Romans 10:9-10, we learn that when we connect our heart and mouth we set ourselves on a path toward our future.
“During this time, it’s important we guard what we allow to take root in our hearts and begin to speak out of our mouths. When we keep a daily supply of praise and worship, prayer and scriptures, we’ll have spiritual things taking root in our hearts which will shape the words we speak.
“In this season of unknowns: job cuts/losses; seniors losing the final days of their high school/college careers, and the activities which go with it, weddings/funerals being postponed; churches not being able to gather together each week, etc, it’s extremely easy to say, ‘It wasn’t supposed to be this way!’
“When we look to the scriptures, there are so many times where we see this same scenario and yet in each one, God brought breakthrough and turned it around for good. With Palm Sunday and Easter . . . I see the same thing.
“The birth and life of Jesus was not how the religious people thought the Messiah would come.
“So many of the events from Palm Sunday through Easter were not how the disciples thought this story was supposed to be played out, and yet, for the religious and the disciples, God turned it all around and made the outcome work for their good.
“God hasn’t changed, and therefore I believe he’s doing the same thing during this time.”
New Port
Presbyterian Church
Elder and Member, Rob Allyn — “I think now is a good time to speak about the good news that Jesus saves. He is the only way to God.
“My prayer is:
Father in heaven you’ve made us a part of your family. You lead our lives perfectly.
You are close and you know us completely, and you are trustworthy. Whatever happens, you are in control.
We ask you to continue to rule over us and all things, so please make the world more as it should be.
We recognize that because of our sin and the sin of all people there is a curse. And you are perfectly right and just to curse because of our rebellion.
You have put the world in subjection to worthlessness, so that you will one day set it free from all the corruption.
We humbly ask for all your will to be done. Your will is perfect and it is exactly what we need. And we ask for you to encourage our souls that you will keep our precious lives with you, and with each other through New Port and beyond it.
Give us your assurances that in all things we are more than conquerors through him who loved us.
We are separated. Remind us truly nothing will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord. Amen.
“We have comfort to be part of New Port Presbyterian Church and the full church, and to remember each other in our prayers, and to be prayed for by each other.
“I encourage anyone who reads this to turn from their self, put their trust in Jesus and follow him.
“In receiving salvation from your wrongdoing and faith in Jesus you will be set free from death.
“I believe you can receive forgiveness in Jesus, just as I believe I have, though I don’t deserve it.
“Troubles will continue, but God also provides comfort for his people. With Jesus your life is secure, and heaven with God will be your reward.”
Gray Summit United Methodist Church
Pastor Matt Riley — “What are you doing to increase your faith? Are you reading scripture, praying, meditating and listening to others? How are you managing stress, anxiety, fear?
“How are you keeping in contact with people you love? Have you been able to reconnect with those you may have not spoken to in a while?
“These are great questions for all of us in these times of sickness and uncertainty. We at Gray Summit United Methodist Church are trying our best.
“We are learning new ways of being the church in a worldwide pandemic. Sometimes the line of ‘staying safe’ and ‘helping those in need’ gets blurred.
“However, we are still the church. We will and have continued with Backpack Blessings to all elementary students. We will and have continued to worship on Sundays together and learn together with mid-week studies online. We will and have continued to buy groceries and pay bills for those less fortunate.
“When the dust settles, the Church will still be here. God will still be here. Jesus will still be here. The Holy Spirit will still be here.
“The question for us is this, what are we doing to keep God alive in our hearts and in the hearts of others?
“What are we doing to ensure that when this is all over, we can welcome back the influx of those who are looking for answers?
“My hope and prayer is that we will continue to be the church, even though everything has changed.
“It’s in times like these that I thank God for the divine consistency that God offers us. Never-changing, always true, always kind, always good.
“In closing, stay home. Stay safe. Reach out (in new ways). Stay connected. Support one another. Love one another. Be kind to each other. Don’t let fear win this fight.
“Instead, stay strong in your faith and know that God is greater. Greater than our fears and doubts. Greater than our highs and lows.
“May you receive grace, upon grace, upon grace in the days ahead. May the love of Christ fill your hearts and make you whole. May the Spirit of God descend upon you and give you peace.”
Editor’s Note: The Missourian was not able to contact churches in the Franklin County area. Those not included who wish to be should email dragottok@emissourian.com.