MERS Goodwill has shifted its programs, store and donation center policies to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Goodwill stores and donation centers closed last week and will reopen once the quarantine has ended and the virus threat has passed.
The public is asked to be aware that any donations, left at the door or any drop-off location, may be subject to theft or damage and will not be useful for the organization.
“We are operating in unprecedented times, but we are working diligently to continue serving our communities and helping our employees however we can, the best we can,” said Dave Kutchback, president and CEO of MERS Goodwill. “We ask the community to hang on to any donations until such time that we are allowed to reopen. We’ll need them more than ever.”
Locally, Goodwill collects over 75 million pounds in donations every year, continuing its efforts to inspire “green” living.
Donations enable Goodwill to provide employment, job training and employment services so it can remove barriers to employment. Goodwill said the donations are important to the organization and it will need the community’s support once stores reopen and begin operations.
Customers and donors are encouraged to begin “spring cleaning” while sheltering in place, however Goodwill asks everyone to save their donations and donate them once Goodwill is open.
Currently, the Cardinals ticket promotion, where donors can receive half-price vouchers to Cardinals home games, is still planned for when Goodwill opens and the baseball season commences.
MERS Goodwill said most employees have been furloughed, however, they will keep their health insurance through April 30.
In addition, Goodwill will give each furloughed employee an assistance check of up to $1,000, based on actual hours worked. MERS Goodwill will continue to provide services in janitorial, job placement centers and adult high schools.
Goodwill’s four adult high schools, Goodwill Excel Centers, provide adults with free classes to achieve their diplomas. These classes began Monday, March 30, and will be entirely digital, providing online education through program-supplied technology.
The Excel Centers currently operate in downtown St. Louis, Springfield, Columbia and Poplar Bluff.