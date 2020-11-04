Dr. Karen Sobers loves working in long-term care facilities. When she graduated from medical school in her native Barbados, she joined the staff of a nursing home there until she came to the U.S. in 2011. She worked in hospitals in Mount Vernon, Ill., and Ann Arbor, Mich., and after residency couldn’t wait to get back to nursing home residents. Two years ago, she started with Mercy Hospital Washington as an internal medicine specialist who travels to all the county’s nursing homes to provide in-house care.
For the last six months, that’s also meant caring for residents suffering from COVID-19-related complications and supporting their families, who have not been allowed to regularly visit for fear of someone bringing the virus inside.
“This situation is really stressful for everybody, for families who are not able to be there, for staff who are losing residents they’ve gotten close to and cared for so dearly, and for us. There’s a certain helplessness because we don’t have a cure,” Sobers said. “This is very difficult. Every facility, every staff member, every family, everybody’s working as hard as they can to ease the suffering.”
On Tuesday, the Franklin County Health Department reported 80 active COVID-19 infections in long-term care facilities, which include both resident and staff members, in Franklin County.
This number is lower than the total reported by the health department on Friday, which was 88 active cases.
The number of COVID-19 infections involving nursing homes had been increasing in recent weeks with a new record being set on Nov. 1 when the health department reported 101 active cases. The previous record had been 90 cases on Oct. 28.
On the day COVID-19 was first reported in Washington, Sobers was caring for her newborn son on maternity leave. Her colleague, Dr. Kim Colter, who usually works at facilities in Gerald and Union, was serving the entire region. When Sobers returned in mid-April, the facilities looked very different than she remembered.
“The whole flow of how things normally work in facilities was impacted by COVID-19, and we had a lot of residents who were ill,” Sobers said. “COVID-19 was very new at that time as well, and we’re still learning more and more about this virus.”
Alongside schools, area nursing homes were some of the first places to close to the public for the safety of the staff and residents. Per the CDC, around 80 percent of the more than 237,000 COVID-19 deaths reported in the U.S. are adults 65 and older. Since long-term care facilities have many people living under one roof, it increases the chance that any contagious disease will spread.
“Generally speaking, all nursing facilities are vulnerable because they are the residents’ home,” Sobers explained. “If you get a cold, everybody else in your home is potentially going to get it because they share the dining room table with you, for example. So nursing facilities are an area where this virus can really set in.”
Sobers said the facilities’ staff members who come to love the residents like family because they spend so much time with them have been greatly impacted.“When you see residents who you’ve developed a relationship with struggling with this virus, it’s just really difficult,” she said.
In warmer months, staff could bring residents outside to see family members from a safe distance. As November and the cold arrive, however, the facilities will have to think of other options, such as virtual visits or a special room that’s regularly sanitized where screened and tested family could potentially visit. Sobers said staff is acutely aware of the adverse effects isolation and loneliness can have on residents, so the restrictions, even where they are necessary, are not easy decisions to make.
The best days, Sobers said, are when a resident, against all odds, recovers from the virus’ immediate symptoms.
“That makes everyone feel really good. I know a COVID-19 diagnosis is scary for residents and their families, so when someone survives and does well, that is heartening.”
The most important takeaway of her experiences working in the long-term care facilities, Sobers said, is to follow the CDC’s safety guidelines to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
“I struggle to understand why people would choose not to do the few things that we actually have control over,” Sobers said. “We know now that wearing masks helps. We know distancing and washing hands helps. As a health care provider, I would remind people that this disease does not discriminate, and it might impact a stranger or it might impact someone close to you.”
Sobers said she also hopes the community can understand how hard the care providers are working.
“Everybody I know is trying our best to be able to contain this virus in nursing facilities, and the staff has been working really hard in the nursing facilities,” Sobers said. “We should applaud their efforts. They’re doing everything they can.”