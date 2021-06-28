As of Tuesday, 153 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Springfield, up from 31 just over a month ago, according to Greene County figures. That has Mercy Hospital Washington staff concerned the virus will surge again in the Franklin County area in the coming weeks. In particular, they are watching the spread of the Delta variant, a mutation of COVID-19 that was first discovered in India and now makes up around 20 percent of all new COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the National Institutes of Health.
“My suspicion is that the reason southwest Missouri is now one of the hot spots of the world, definitely the nation, is that you have this perfect storm of very low vaccination rates and a big tourism industry. That is the perfect opportunity for a virus to take off and keep creating more mutations,” said Dr. Ann-Elizabeth Mohart, chief medical officer of Mercy Hospital Washington.
Mohart explained there are a few reasons to watch the Delta variant. According to a federal advisory she shared with The Missourian, the variant is 60 percent more contagious than the original COVID-19 variant first seen in the U.S. in early 2020, and it makes people sicker. Early data suggests that it presents double the risk of a hospitalization and, unlike with earlier variants, is particularly aggressive in younger people.
“We have young children in the hospital right now with this. We’ve had people in their 30s who have died with this variant — much younger than we’d seen before,” Mohart said of hospital patients in southwest Missouri. “It’s a concerning picture that’s being made.”
Missouri is leading the nation in the number of new cases of COVID-19 per capita, and the Delta variant has now been detected in 35 counties, including St. Louis County. Mohart said among the COVID-19 patients in Mercy’s Springfield and Joplin hospitals, over 95 percent of those sick with the Delta variant have not been vaccinated.
In Franklin County, where the complete vaccination rate of 38.5 percent is among the highest in counties statewide, the variant has not yet been seen at Mercy Hospital Washington. Mohart said an increase in the number of variant cases locally would take two to three weeks to show up in data from the time it arrives in the community.
The percentage of people completely vaccinated in area counties as of Friday were: in Warren County, 29.3 percent; in Gasconade County, 36 percent; in Crawford County, 21.2 percent; in Jefferson County, 29.2 percent; in Washington County, 20.6 percent; in St. Charles County, 41.9 percent; and in St. Louis County, 42.4 percent. Statewide, 38.2 percent of people are completely vaccinated.
Mohart said the strong immunity vaccinations provide against the virus is the only way to slow new variants from developing. She explained that new variants can occur when the virus’ replicating cells are slightly altered, or “mutated,” inside the body of someone who has caught the virus. If people are immune to the virus, it will have no new body to pass to and no way to reproduce. Mohart said that doctors’ concerns are that if vaccinations continue to plateau, the virus will change so much that current vaccines won’t protect against it, and new ones will need to be developed.
“It’s a race between the virus and the vaccine,” she said, “and right now, we’re giving the virus a good opportunity to win that race.”
County reports death of 40-year-old woman
The Franklin County Health Department’s weekly COVID-19 report included the death of a 40-year-old Union woman in May due to virus-related complications. Her death brings the countywide total since the virus began to 179 people, with an additional 31 people’s deaths listed as probable.
The report listed 23 new cases of COVID-19 around the county. They range in age from a 9-year-old girl in Union to a 77-year-old woman in New Haven. The 23 new cases bring the countywide total since the virus began to 9,647 cases, with 2,296 additional cases listed as probable.