With rising COVID-19 cases, Mercy Hospital Washington is tightening its visitor policies starting Monday, Aug. 9.
Patients will be limited to one visitor per day in the emergency department and inpatient areas, while two visitors per day are allowed in labor and delivery and pediatrics, according to the hospital.
With the COVID-19 positivity rate now above 13 percent in Franklin County, Mercy said it is time to exercise more caution to protect patients and staff.
“We know this is difficult on patients and families, as well as our own co-workers, and never imagined we would be here again,” Bethany Westlake, Mercy Hospital Washington chief nursing officer, said in the statement. “The Delta variant spreads so easily but one thing we can all do to try to limit the spread is to get vaccinated so we can take out the virus before it takes out more of our friends and neighbors.”
Patients, visitors and staff at Mercy also are required to wear face masks at all times. Hospital cafeterias are open but visitors are asked to social distance and wear a mask until they start eating.
Visit mercy.net/COVID19 for current visitor guidelines or mercy.net/MOVaccine to schedule a vaccination appointment.
Mercy announced in July that it is making COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for all hospital physicians, nurses and other staff.
The Franklin County Health Department reported 206 new cases of COVID-19 over the previous week, bringing the countywide total since the pandemic began to 10,299, with an additional 2,507 probable cases, according to previous Missourian reporting
The last time the county reported more than 200 cases in a single week was on Feb. 13, when the 10-day rolling total was 217. The county switched from 10-day to seven-day rolling totals in May.