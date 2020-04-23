With stay-at-home orders and the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mercy emergency rooms (ER) aren’t nearly as busy as usual. That’s good news as people heed warnings to stay home — but doctors say you should still come in if you need emergency care.
“We have seen cases where patients have delayed seeking care to avoid potential exposure to COVID-19,” said Dr. Bret Riegel, medical director, Emergency Department at Mercy Hospital Washington.
“Delaying needed care can lead to worse outcomes when patients are critically ill,” he said. “We know exposure to COVID-19 is a real concern for our community, but want to reassure the community that we have processes in place that minimize the risk of exposure for people seeking emergency care in our facility.”
COVID-19 concerns led Mercy to set up “forward triages” at many of its emergency rooms. Patients are quickly assessed and those with potential COVID-19 symptoms are immediately masked and separated from others.
Nonemergency care needs continue as well, including well-child checkups. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, kids should still have their routine vaccinations.
“Immunizations are critically important to help strengthen children’s immune systems,” said Dr. Douglas Durand, Mercy Kids pediatrician in Washington.
“Strong and healthy immune systems are especially important during this time,” he said. “We’ve taken the appropriate steps to make sure those immunizations are still available to our patients in a very safe environment.”
Mercy Kids’ offices are scheduling patients so there is no mingling of sick and well children. In addition, scheduling has been adjusted so families go straight to an exam room, eliminating the need to sit in a waiting area.
For adults, Mercy Clinic locations are offering both video and telephone doctor’s visits to give patients peace of mind for those worried about visiting a clinic. In many cases, there may not be a need for an in-person visit. Even if there is, for those with chronic or new conditions, Mercy has safeguards in place.
“Extra measures are being taken to make our facilities as safe as possible,” said Dr. David Chalk, president of Mercy Clinic Four Rivers. “All patients and co-workers are screened at the door. All co-workers are being masked and we’re placing limits on clinic visitors. If patients are symptomatic, we will also mask them.”
Mercy patients with a MyMercy account can reach out through the app to contact their provider’s office. The office will let you know whether your visit should be by phone, video or in person.
If you don’t have a MyMercy account, sign up for one by going to www.mymercy.net.
For urgent, but nonemergency care, Mercy Convenient Care and Urgent Care locations are still open and have little to no wait times.
All Mercy resources can be found online at www.mercy.net/covid19.