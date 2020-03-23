Mercy moves to no visitors, effective Monday, March 23
In an effort to protect patients and co-workers, Mercy is further restricting access to its hospitals across the St. Louis region, including Mercy Washington.
Effective Monday, March 23, no visitors are allowed in the hospital with limited exceptions, including:
• One visitor per OB patient.
• Two visitors per NICU patient.
• Two visitors per pediatric patient and only the same two visitors are allowed for the child’s length of stay. If the child is positive for COVID-19, they would then only be allowed one visitor. No sibling visitation is allowed for pediatric patients (includes newborn population).
• One visitor for urgent procedures.
• Exceptions will be made for compassionate care circumstances.
• Generally, adult behavioral health patients will not be allowed visitors, child/adolescent patients are limited to one visitor and supervised video visits are encouraged.
Everyone, including patients, visitors and co-workers, will be screened upon arrival for fever, symptoms and travel. These restrictions apply to Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Creve Coeur; Mercy Hospital South, south St. Louis County; Mercy Hospital Jefferson, Festus; Mercy Hospital Washington; and Mercy Hospital Lincoln, Troy.
Mercy Hospital said it apologizes for any inconvenience, and appreciates the public’s support in its efforts to protect the health of all our patients, co-workers and the entire community.