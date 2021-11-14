Mercy Hospital Washington patients will soon be allowed more visitors as the hospital loosens restrictions meant to curtail the spread of COVID-19.
Starting Monday, Mercy Hospital Washington will begin allowing two visitors per patient, Mercy communications manager Bethany Pope said in an email. The visitors must be above the age of 16, the email said.
This changes the guideline set on Aug. 9 when Mercy allowed only one visitor per day in the emergency department and inpatient areas, according to previous Missourian reporting.
Pope said in her email that the guidelines will continue to be monitored based on the prevalence of COVID-19 in the community. For the latest visitor guidance and rules, she said people should check mercy.net/covid and select Washington.