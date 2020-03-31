As a leader in virtual care, Mercy is able to offer many safe alternatives to in-person office visits, for both adult and pediatric care.
Video visits will allow a person or their child to meet with their provider, securely and confidentially. It’s designed to get people the care they need without waiting for social distancing restrictions to be lifted.
Mercy providers also are using telephone visits for patients who don’t have video capability on their computer or phone, or for situations where a full video visit isn’t required.
People should visit MyMercy for more information or to schedule a video or phone visit.
For more information and the latest updates regarding Mercy’s ongoing COVID-19 efforts, visit mercy.net/COVID19.