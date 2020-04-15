Primary care and specialty providers at Mercy are currently offering many safe alternatives to in-person office visits.
Virtual visits — via video or telephone — are now being offered to both adult and pediatric patients.
Video visits allow for patients to meet with their provider, securely and confidentially. These can be done from a computer or any device that has a camera, microphone and speaker.
Mercy health care teams will walk patients through the initial steps for setting up and then participating in a video visit.
Mercy providers also are using telephone visits for patients who don’t have video capability on their computer or phone, or for situations where a full video visit isn’t required.
Mercy providers know that some conditions and some patients will still require in-person care and are still available for in-person visits.
To help determine the best option for current health care needs, people should contact their provider’s office.
To learn more about virtual visits and other information related to Mercy’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit mercy.net/COVID19.
