To help limit the spread of COVID-19, Mercy Hospital Washington patients will be limited to one visitor at a time, with a goal to reduce traffic in and out of the hospital whenever possible.
This restriction went into effect Thursday.
Visitors to the hospital must meet the following criteria:
• Must be 16 years of age or older.
• Must submit to a wellness check upon entering the hospital.
• Must be fever-free, with a temperature below 100.4 degrees.
• Must be cough-free.
The emergency department entrance and waiting area will be limited to use by only emergency department patients.
The infusion center entry at Mercy Medical Building South will be limited to use by only infusion center patients and co-workers.
No visitors will be allowed for patients who are under investigation for COVID-19, or who have tested positive for COVID-19, unless the patient involved is a child.
Mercy is canceling all community classes, support groups, tours and meetings scheduled to be held at Mercy Hospital Washington or at the Mercy North and South buildings, effective until further notice.
The hospital also is suspending public Masses in its hospital chapel until further notice.
Visiting hours will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Mercy officials said they know family and friends appreciate the chance to visit their loved ones while they are in the hospital. However, they are asking for understanding in limiting or eliminating these visits when the circumstances are appropriate for the greater good of all our patients, co-workers and the entire community.