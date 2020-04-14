Mercy Hospital Washington President Eric Eoloff said health officials are cautiously optimistic that the efforts by residents in Franklin County to stay at home or maintain social distancing are working to slow the spread of the virus.
“Experts have been saying that April is the month they expect a surge of hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients throughout greater St. Louis,” he said. “So far we’re encouraged we haven’t seen a large spike in cases. Our colleagues in St. Louis at larger hospitals report that the volume of COVID-19 patients has been manageable.”
Eoloff said the area has not experienced a true surge.
“We remain vigilant and continue to be concerned for our nursing home residents and nursing home staff within the county,” he said. “We have patients being admitted from Grandview nursing home. Fortunately, after several days of care here, most of those residents are returning to the nursing home.”
Eoloff said the hospital appreciates all the staff working over at Grandview and other nursing homes in these tough conditions.
“If they don’t already, they, too, should have a sign in front of their door that says ‘Heroes Work Here,’ ” he said.
Mercy Washington has had as many as six confirmed COVID-19 positive patients in the hospital in the last week, he said, with most being discharged after a few days of care.
“Today, we have three patients with COVID-19, and eight patients whose test results are pending,” Eoloff told The Missourian Tuesday morning. “We’re encouraged that, for the last three weeks, most test results have come back negative for patients who show symptoms.”
Eoloff said the hospital’s efforts to conserve PPE (personal protective equipment) are working to keep its inventory levels higher in the event there is a surge.
“The mood of our care teams is confident and compassionate,” he said. “We are all so grateful for the opportunity to serve when called upon.”