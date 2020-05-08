With the number of COVID-19 patients declining for the past two weeks, Mercy Hospital Washington has begun slowly reopening services that were closed in late March, including imaging, and some elective surgeries and procedures.
“We are being cautious about how much we reopen at this time to protect patients and conserve personal protective equipment that keeps our staff safe as well,” said Eric Eoloff, president.
“As inventories in our supply chain continue to stabilize, we will increase our services to more patients,” he said. “Out of an abundance of caution, we are testing all patients for COVID-19 prior to accepting them for elective procedures and surgeries.”
Eoloff said the hospital has treated a total of 21 patients for COVID-19 since the coronavirus entered Franklin County in March.
Nearly all have recovered and were discharged from the hospital, he noted.
“As of Thursday morning, we have one patient with COVID-19 in our hospital,” said Eoloff. “Our total hospital census Thursday morning was 65 patients, which is slightly higher than previous weeks.”
Mercy also is treating its first patient with plasma containing COVID-19 antibodies (from a blood donor) in hopes it can improve his condition.
“The patient is very sick,” said Eoloff. “We should know whether it helps improve his condition in a day or two.”
Masks Required
Mercy is asking all patients who come to any of its campuses and clinics to bring and wear their own face masks before entering.
“This is to help protect all those who work here from being exposed to coughing and sneezing,” Eoloff said. “Face masks stop the droplet spray that would otherwise linger for a minute in a room. As health care providers, we are following this same face mask protocol.”
The hospital also is continuing to provide nursing staff for some shifts at Grandview nursing home.
“We expect to continue to support them through May or until their staff who contracted COVID-19 recover and return to work,” Eoloff said.
The Mercy Clinic Respiratory Clinic in Union will remain open through May and then officials will reassess, he said.
Dr. Michael Richardson reports Mercy is still seeing 20 to 25 patients per day there.
Operating Volumes
Eoloff said Mercy Clinics in the Four Rivers area have expanded toward a goal of normal operating volumes.
“Most locations and clinics are now offering both video and in-person visits depending on the patient’s preference and what is most clinically appropriate,” said Dr. David Chalk, president of Mercy Clinic Four Rivers. “We do have some limits on patient volume due to our never-ending vigilance around protecting our patients and co-workers, as well as maintaining social distancing.”
There has been no change regarding Mercy’s forward triage area for the emergency department.
“We have not needed to open it,” said Eoloff. “We will keep it in place until later this year in case of a resurgence in positive cases here at the hospital.”
Concerns
Eoloff said Mercy is concerned about the possibility of a resurgence of positive cases of COVID-19 in the community with the lifting of stay-at-home orders.
“We are hopeful that the public acts wisely when going outside and going into businesses,” he said. “Our recommendation is that the public continue to practice social distancing and wear masks that keep droplets from coughing and sneezing contained.”
Along with good hand and face hygiene, these measures have been proven to work to lower the spread of the virus, he said.