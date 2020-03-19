Mercy Hospital Washington hosts several events throughout the year, but its spring schedule will look a little different than usual.
Due to the COVID-19 or coronavirus outbreak, Mercy is canceling its spring events.
Events that have been canceled for the month of March include:
• Shop Healthy to Manage Your Diabetes;
• Weigh-In Wednesdays;
• Collective Goods Sale;
• Mercy Childbirth Center Tours; and
• Free Yoga for Seniors Class
While most of the events are tentatively scheduled to resume in April, the Free Yoga for Seniors will not resume until its summer session. The dates for the summer session will be announced at a later date.
Frank Hemmer, marketing planning manager, explained that “everything is still fluid” and future events are subject to change due to the concern of coronavirus.
The HeartPrints Support Group is not scheduled to meet until the first Tuesday of April and is planning to proceed as planned at this time.
The free mammograms and breast cancer screenings offered by Mercy are scheduled for May 19 and are expected to go on as planned at this time.
Hemmer did note that all blood drives will still be held at this time. The next drive is scheduled for Thursday, March 19, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mercy Washington.
Those who wish to participate in the blood drive are encouraged to register online piror to arriving at mercyblooddonor.net.
To stay updated for more information on changes Mercy Washington is making during the coronavirus outbreak, visit mercy.net/COVID19.