Nurses from Mercy Hospital geared up in protective equipment to run the COVID-19 testing site run by Mercy Hospital Washington. The testing site opened Monday, March 23, at the Washington Fairgrounds. Anyone getting a test is required to be screened by calling 314-251-0500. The site will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Missourian photographer had permission from Mercy Hospital to take photographs before testing began. Missourian Photo.