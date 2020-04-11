As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Franklin County, Mercy Hospital Washington said it has no plans to test all workers and medical staff.
The reason, according to hospital President Eric Eoloff, is because the lab test does not detect the virus before people are symptomatic.
“The viral load in their bodies is not at a detectable amount for the lab test to pick up,” he explained. “Moreover, nearly all the staff and providers who have exhibited symptoms of fever and shortness of breath that warrant testing have come back negative.
“We’re ensuring that all care team members and support staff working at the hospital are wearing masks throughout their shifts to mitigate any possible spread from coughing and sneezing, as the CDC now recommends,” he said.
Ventilators
Eoloff said the Washington hospital has the capacity to ventilate more than 20 patients if needed, and Mercy has a regional pool of ventilators that will be sent to the facility if needed.
“In the last week, we’ve had between two and five patients who were intubated,” he said. “We are prepared for more if needed, and the staff of doctors and nurses and support staff, including chaplains, who will care for these very sick patients are among the best I’ve ever had the privilege to work with.”
Eoloff said the hospital is licensed for 148 beds, but typically has anywhere from 50 to 100 patients at any particular time of day or night.
“Since late March, when we began intentionally postponing elective procedures, elective surgeries and nonurgent diagnostic services, our patient volume has dropped significantly and now fluctuates between 30 and 60 patients,” he said. “Our emergency department patient volumes are about half of what they normally are.”
Concerns
Eoloff said the outbreak of coronavirus at Grandview Healthcare Center in Washington is concerning.
“We conveyed to our county leaders and city leaders in early March that our biggest concern is the protection of our nursing home residents,” he said. “This is because of what we saw happening in Kirkland, Wash., with the outbreak of COVID-19 at a nursing home there.
“Residents in nursing homes often congregate for meals, and we know the virus lives on surfaces for up to 24 hours or more,” he said.
Eoloff said the virus has been hardest on seniors and those with underlying health conditions.
“We’re helping nursing homes in our area who need help with protective gear and supplies,” he said. “And we’re serving as advocates for them with county and state officials. The staff at these homes are working so hard to manage a difficult situation.
“In the case of one nursing home, we are discussing having our hospital staff help them as contracted employees for a limited period of time,” he said. “We have co-workers here who are related to or know residents and staff there and who really want to help.”
Testing Site
On Monday, Eoloff said the COVID-19 testing site at the Washington Fairgrounds will be relocated to Mercy’s dedicated care (respiratory) clinic in Union at 1935 Prairie Dell Road No. 400.
“This move to consolidate our dedicated care area and testing site will help Mercy to better utilize our available resources during this time,” he said.
The hours for testing at the new location will match the dedicated care area hours, which are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Patients will still need to obtain a referral for testing prior to arriving. Anyone seeking a test must first call their primary care physician or visit Mercy’s COVID-19 page.
Eoloff said the “forward triage” area outside the emergency department is ready if and when it’s needed.
“We pray it’s not needed,” he said.
Donations
Eoloff said the hospital is very grateful to everyone who has reached out to ask about donations — everything from supplies to homecooked meals to child care.
“We are a heavily regulated industry to ensure the safety of our patients,” he said. “We follow strict safety protocol on supplies and food we bring into the hospital that is served to patients or co-workers. Because of that, in most cases, we must turn away the generous offers of our community but never without a big thank you.
“Our community cares deeply about what’s going on,” he said.