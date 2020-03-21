Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker has confirmed on Friday, March 20, a resident of St. Louis County who is employed at Mercy Hospital Washington tested positive for COVID-19. The affected person did not display any symptoms of the virus until March 19, 2020. The positive case at this time is highly likely a result of travel and not community spread.
Health Department officials have determined that the risk of exposure was at a minimum because contact with individuals within Franklin County were prior to becoming symptomatic.
Franklin County Health Department personnel, as well as Mercy Hospital Washington, are following CDC protocol for patient and co-worker notification and monitoring.
According to information available from the Centers for Disease Control, people are thought to be most contagious when they are most symptomatic (the sickest). Some spread might be possible before people show symptoms, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.
Call your doctor: If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing, call your healthcare provider for medical advice.
Please follow Center for Disease Control guidelines which can be found at cdc.gov