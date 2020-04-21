Mercy Hospital Washington President Eric Eoloff said “fortunately” the temporary forward triage area outside the emergency department has not had to open.
“We would only do so if we ran out of space within the existing ER to treat patients,” he said.
The hospital constructed the triage area to be ready in the event of a surge of patients presenting COVID-19 symptoms. The makeshift space would allow for staff to immediately provide help and masks.
For the past two weeks, Eoloff said the ER has seen about half the number of patients it normally assesses and treats, which is true throughout the Mercy system.
“Our patient volumes in the Washington hospital also are about half of what they would normally be, due in large measure to our decision to temporarily postpone screening exams, and elective procedures and surgeries,” he said.
Eoloff said the hospital is caring for between three and eight COVID-19 positive patients at any one time.
“Nearly all these patients are recovering and being discharged,” he said.
Grandview Agreement
Eoloff said Mercy Hospital Washington also now has an agreement with Grandview Healthcare Center that allows “our willing nurses” to take shifts at Grandview in an effort to help.
The nursing home has been hard hit with residents and some staff testing positive for the coronavirus. Nine residents have died.
“We sent three Mercy co-workers there this weekend and hope to be able to do more to assist,” Eoloff said. “We’ve also donated PPE items to them, as well as IV supplies.”
Dr. Mike Richardson, Mercy Clinic Four Rivers, said the daily volume at Mercy’s respiratory clinic in Union is about 25 to 30 patients.
“This clinic has been very successful at treating patients with respiratory conditions more quickly in an effort to reduce their need for hospitalization or more acute care,” he said.
Testing
Regarding testing, Mercy has a blood bank in St. Louis that is participating in a government-approved trial to use the donated plasma of patients who have survived COVID-19 and who now have antibodies to fight the virus in someone who is acutely ill with COVID-19.
There are serology lab tests (blood) that detect whether someone has been exposed to the coronavirus and now carries the antibodies.
“We have examples in St. Louis of patients who have received the donated plasma and whose outcomes have improved because of it,” Eoloff said. “This is very promising. As more and more people survive COVID-19, we hope to see more plasma donors to help those who are sick with it.”
Eoloff said one donor can supply enough plasma to treat up to three patients.
“Another benefit of the serology test will be that it will help employers clear employees to start back at work,” he said.
“In general, we hope the combination of more testing to diagnose COVID-19 (nasopharyngeal swabs) and more testing to detect exposure and antibodies (blood test) helps us to trace and treat more patients, helping to keep the rate of spread down and the survival rate up,” Eoloff said. “We still are waiting on more lab test swabs and kits before we can test a greater number of symptomatic residents to determine whether they have COVID-19.
“Until we do this, we do not have a sure count of the number of residents who have contracted the virus,” he said.
Reopening
The surge of patients expected in the greater St. Louis area has been lower than projected, Eoloff noted.
“The good news in that is we’ve had the resources to care for all patients who need hospitalization and ventilators,” he said. “But it’s also good news that we can begin planning for how we will reopen our services to the community in the weeks and months ahead.”
Eoloff said the hospital doesn’t have firm dates yet for reopening services, but is actively planning on how to reopen screenings, and eventually elective procedures and surgeries, while keeping all patients and staff safe from COVID-19.
“And that’s a good feeling to know we can start looking beyond the immediate COVID-19 response mode to meet more of the community’s health needs,” he noted.