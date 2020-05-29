Furloughs and job cuts will affect hundreds of employees at Mercy Hospital St. Louis, according to notices the health system filed with the state.
More than 200 positions will be eliminated, and nearly 460 will be temporarily furloughed, according to the notices.
Mercy said earlier this month that it expected furloughs and job cuts, but did not provide the number of employees who would be impacted.
Eric Eoloff, Mercy Hospital Washington president, did not provide a number of employees impacted locally.
“It’s our hope that we will bring furloughed co-workers back to work as our patient volumes continue to climb and return to pre-COVID levels,” he said.
Eoloff said regaining the community’s confidence that it is very safe to come to its clinics and hospital is job number one right now.
Chesterfield-based Mercy — which has locations in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma — has about 45,000 employees in total, according to its website.
Hospitals large and small have felt financial pain in recent months, as they cancel non-emergency procedures in order to conserve capacity and limit the spread of COVID-19, and spend more money on supplies needed to treat patients during the pandemic.
In the notices, the health system cited the “unforeseeable, dramatic downturn in business caused by the coronavirus natural disaster.”
The documents also said about 570 will be furloughed from Mercy Hospital Springfield, and nearly 130 positions will be eliminated.