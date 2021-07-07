Mercy hospital physicians, nurses and all other staff members are now required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, according to an announcement from Mercy Hospital President and Chief Operating Officer Brent Hubbard, who discussed the policy change at a press conference in Springfield on Wednesday.
Bethany Pope, media relations manager for Mercy Hospital, confirmed to The Missourian that the policy change also includes Mercy Hospital Washington and nearby clinics.
“We have a very short window to act,” Hubbard said Wednesday. His comments come on the heels of daily increases in hospitalizations and ICU admittance in southwest Missouri hospitals as the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread rapidly within the region.
As of Wednesday, July 8, Hubbard said Springfield-area hospitals have more than 120 COVID-positive patients, including 27 who are in intensive care units. Of those in an intensive care unit, 23 are on ventilators. Three people died of COVID-19 within the past 24 hours in Springfield hospitals. To date, there have been no confirmed positive test results of the Delta variant in Franklin County.
“This variant is bringing down younger, healthier people every day,” Hubbard said. Wednesday’s decision aligns Mercy with more than 20 other health care organizations across the U.S., including Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University, that are requiring employees to become vaccinated.
According to Hubbard, employees have until September 30 to complete their vaccinations. He said throughout the Mercy health care system roughly 75 percent of all employees are already vaccinated against the virus. The Mercy system includes hospitals in the St. Louis metro region, Springfield and southwest Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma.
Most of the employees locally will likely receive the Pfizer vaccine, according to Pope. She said the health care system is not releasing a breakdown of vaccination rates by hospital or by clinic.
“What we are seeing aligns with the Associated Press analysis of the CDC data,” said Dr. John Mohart, Mercy’s senior vice president of clinical services. “More than 95 percent of recent hospitalizations across the U.S. are people who aren’t vaccinated. The data is clear. Vaccination is key to saving lives.”
Dr. William Sistrunk, Mercy’s infectious disease specialist, said 97 percent of those who have been admitted to the Springfield hospital for COVID-19 are not vaccinated. The remaining 3 percent are vaccinated, but Sistrunk said their cases are mild and do not require being admitted to the intensive care unit for treatment.
“Some illnesses you can fight with antibiotics, but COVID-19, you fight it with vaccination,” Sistrunk said. Hoping to counter the narrative that the vaccines are unsafe, Sistrunk pointed to the more than 171 million Americans who have received the vaccine without issue or major side effects.
“It is essential that we take these steps in order to protect the health of our co-workers and our patients at Mercy,” Sistrunk said. “Vaccination is our best defense against the virus and already has provided many of our co-workers with the protection they need to care for our patients. Our goal is to ensure the safest possible work environment for our co-workers and patients while also being a part of the effort to stop the spread of the virus in the communities we serve.”
Mercy officials said those who have legitimate medical or religious reasons for not receiving the vaccine will need to speak with their human resources representative to discuss this new policy change.