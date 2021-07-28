Inside Mercy Hospital Washington, doctors, nurses and staff are preparing for the onslaught of COVID-19 cases seen elsewhere in Missouri to potentially make its way to Washington.
The hospital’s chief medical officer, Dr. Ann-Elizabeth Mohart, said the patients being cared for are sicker and younger than staff saw when COVID-19 hospitalizations reached a high of 39 in November 2020. As of Monday, the Washington hospital was caring for six COVID-19 patients — more than half of them in the ICU — with additional positive patients in the emergency department and being monitored at home, and Mohart said many of them have been enrolled in home health programs in the past week. The patients are mostly in their 30s, 40s and 50s, she said.
Although the Washington hospital doesn’t admit children, Mohart said Mercy hospitals in St. Louis, Springfield, Joplin and northwest Arkansas have seen an influx of young adults and children, even infants, admitted to the ICU with severe complications due to the virus.
“We’re continuing to have our weekly local command center and to do everything we can to prepare as far as increasing medications, ventilator supplies, PPE and hiring additional staff using disaster privileges in the event that our numbers pick up exponentially,” Mohart said.
Statewide, just under 1,700 Missourians are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 495 of them in the ICU and 234 on ventilators, according to state data. Around 300 of those are in the Springfield area, which has prompted Mercy Washington to send some staff south to help its sister hospital. Mohart called the staff’s willingness to continue “to take on the physical and emotional toll” in caring for COVID-19 patients after already meeting the challenges of caring for patients this past winter “a remarkable show of bravery and love.”
“I wish everyone could have a window into what they do,” Mohart said. “That’s the beautiful part of an otherwise somber story and will become a very significant chapter in Mercy’s legacy.”
A June data analysis from The Associated Press found that of over 107,000 recent COVID-19 hospitalizations in the U.S., about 1,200 — or around 1.1 percent — were among vaccinated people. The remaining 99 percent of hospitalizations were among people who are not vaccinated.
As of Tuesday, about 41 percent of Missourians are completely vaccinated, according to state data. In Franklin County, about 40 percent of people are vaccinated. Missouri’s vaccination rate continues to lag behind the U.S. as a whole, where nearly half of people are fully vaccinated. Missouri ranks 38th out of the 50 states in rate of vaccination.