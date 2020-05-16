Mercy Clinic Four Rivers and Mercy Hospital Washington continued to reopen services to the community this week to safely bring back patients whose testing, procedures and surgeries were postponed in light of COVID-19.
“We take great care in providing a safe environment for our patients regardless of where they need care,” said Eric Eoloff, hospital president. “At all Mercy locations, we temperature screen all who enter, maintain visitor restrictions and ask everyone to mask.”
Dr. David Chalk, president of Mercy Clinic Four Rivers, said Mercy Clinic physicians continue to see patients face-to-face in their clinics.
“We are also reaching out to patients who should be seen by their physician to ensure the highest quality continuation of their care,” he said.
Chalk said elective procedures and surgeries began again two weeks ago at 50 percent capacity, and are now at 75 percent capacity.
“By the week of May 25, we estimate we will be back at a full schedule of surgeries at both campuses in Washington.” he said.
Mercy has not had a new case of COVID in the hospital since May 3, Eoloff said.
“We continue to care for one patient in our hospital with COVID-19,” he said. “He is in stable but sick condition.”
Testing
Eoloff said patients having surgeries and procedures will be tested for COVID-19 prior to those services, and Mercy co-workers scheduling those surgeries are directing patients where to go for testing.
The respiratory clinic in Union, designed for all patients with respiratory ailments, will continue through May, with between 20-25 patients per day, Chalk noted.
Eoloff said Mercy appreciates the community’s support during this pandemic and for the new policies.
“We look forward to continuing services,” he said.