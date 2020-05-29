Mercy Clinic Four Rivers and Mercy Hospital Washington continue to reopen services to the community and safely bring back patients whose testing, procedures and surgeries were postponed in light of COVID-19.
“Next to your own home, Mercy Clinics and Mercy Hospital are as safe a place you can be in the community,” said Dr. David Chalk, Mercy Clinic Four Rivers president. “We have taken every precaution in assuring that.”
Mercy Clinic physicians continue to see patients face-to-face in their clinics and reach out to patients who should be seen by their physician to ensure continuation of the care, said Chalk.
“We continue to ask all patients to arrive with face masks as extra precaution for our staff and other patients,” he said.
Testing
Mercy’s drive-thru respiratory clinic in Union will be moving to Washington in June to allow normal operations to resume in the Union facility.
“We will continue to treat all respiratory illnesses in the community at our respiratory clinic,” said Dr. Michael Richardson, Mercy Clinic Four Rivers department chair, primary care.
“This is imperative as Mercy starts to reopen face-to-face patient visits to keep staff and patients safe,” Richardson said. “Patients should feel safe coming back to their doctor’s office knowing that all precautions have been taken to limit possible exposure to any respiratory illness.”
Patients having surgeries and procedures are being tested for COVID-19 prior to those services. Mercy co-workers who are scheduling those surgeries are directing patients where to go for testing.
“Since reopening elective surgeries in May, we have tested well over 500 patients and we have yet to encounter one positive COVID-19 test result,” said Dr. Tom Riechers, hospital chief of staff.
Emergency Department
Dr. Bret Riegel, emergency department medical director, said his staff has seen cases where patients have delayed seeking care to avoid potential exposure to COVID-19.
“Delaying needed care can lead to worse outcomes when patients are critically ill,” he said. “We know exposure to COVID-19 is a real concern for our community, but we want to reassure the community that we have processes in place that minimize the risk of exposure for people seeking emergency care in our facility.”
Now that the peak has passed, Dr. Doug Durand, Mercy Kids pediatrician, said offices are seeing patients of all ages for their well-child exams.
“As parents ourselves, our pediatricians are very aware of the concerns that parents have with regards to safety,” he said.
Durand said the doctors offices are taking every precaution to minimize co-mingling of patients coming in for well-child exams from the much smaller number of children who need to be evaluated for symptoms such as fever and cough.
“This has been achieved through physically separated waiting areas for sick and well patients, efforts to move patients back to the exam rooms quickly and careful screening of patients prior to arrival based on their symptoms and exposure history,” he said.
Commends Staff
Mercy Hospital President Eric Eoloff reported it has now been 24 days since the hospital had a new case of COVID-19.
“Our staff did a phenomenal job caring for COVID-19 patients over the last two months, and they remain ready if the need arises again,” Eoloff said.
Mercy will soon take down the forward triage area that was created in case of a possible surge in COVID-19 patients here.
“The good news is that we did not need to use this makeshift triage area because the volume of patients coming to our ER was manageable during the past few months,” Eoloff said. “We will redirect EMS ambulance service back to the original drive lane by mid-June.”
Riegel noted that the hospital’s EMS partners did a “phenomenal job” of caring for and transporting patients to the emergency department during the COVID-19 crisis.
“They are to be commended for all their efforts to keep patients and themselves safe in transport to us,” he said.
Grandview
Eoloff said Mercy and Grandview Healthcare have mutually agreed that Mercy co-workers are no longer needed to help care for residents there.
In total, 17 Mercy nurses and patient care associates provided 326 hours of care to Grandview residents during that time.
“We are very grateful to our co-workers who helped at Grandview, and to Dr. Kim Colter for providing medical direction to the team caring for residents at Grandview,” Eoloff said. We believe their efforts at Grandview helped to prevent avoidable trips to our emergency department.”