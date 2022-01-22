With unprecedented capacity issues created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force, which represents four area hospital systems including Mercy health system, has asked the federal government for help.
The task force sent a letter seeking assistance and, in response,the government is sending a team of 44 military medical personnel to Christian Hospital, a BJC HealthCare system hospital in north St. Louis County, according to multiple sources. The team will stay for approximately 30 days.
While no assistance is coming to Mercy Hospital Washington or Missouri Baptist Hospital in Sullivan, the hope is that by adding resources in north St. Louis County, other facilities will benefit as well.
Dr. Ann-Elizabeth Mohart, Mercy Hospital Washington’s chief medical officer, explained that when Missouri Gov. Mike Parson ended the COVID-19 state of emergency order in December, that took options away from local hospitals to respond to capacity issues.
The COVID-19 emergency orders had allowed hospitals to alleviate staffing struggles by shortening the employee onboarding time, allowing hospitals to operate with more beds than they’re normally licensed for and to turn hospital rooms normally used for other purposes into ICUs.
The end of the emergency order meant that about 600 regulations that had been waived to assist Missouri hospitals streamline their pandemic response would go back into effect. It was a decision immediately criticized by the Missouri Hospital Association and medical leaders throughout the state.
The federal help is urgently needed, officials said.
“With every day, we break records in admissions and hospitalizations,” Dr. Alex Garza, SSM Health chief community health officer and co-lead of the pandemic task force, said in the press release. “There is no single health care system that has not been impacted by this surge in patients with the entire region facing dire situations.
Another way hospital systems are looking to alleviate staffing issues is by having employees take on duties that aren’t normally in their job description.
“Omicron has made staffing shortages worse, with a record number of COVID cases keeping some of our caregivers sick at home,” Betty Jo Rocchio, Mercy’s senior vice president and chief nursing officer, said in a press release from Mercy health system. “Given the situation we face, we’re asking co-workers who normally aren’t involved in patient care to help in non-clinical roles giving our clinical teams more time with patients.”
That means “hospital administrators are pushing wheelchairs, accountants are emptying trash cans and marketing professionals are serving meals,” according to the press release.
While this is happening throughout the Mercy system, Media Relations Manager Bethany Pope said Mercy Hospital Washington hasn’t needed to do so yet. Although, plans are in place should circumstances change.