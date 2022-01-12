Promising new weapons in the fight against COVID-19 have arrived.
Mercy Hospital Washington has received shipments of Paxlovid and Molnupiravir, pills developed by Pfizer and Merck, respectively, that are designed to treat COVID-19 within the first few days of symptom onset. Both have been shown to dramatically reduce the likelihood a person will develop severe symptoms from COVID-19.
According to the company’s data, Paxlovid reduced the risk of hospitalization or death from COVID-19 by 89 percent in people who received treatment within three days of symptom onset. For Molnupiravir, trials have shown that hospitalization and mortality risk decreased by 30 to 50 percent if taken within five days of symptom onset.
Lindsey Simmons, Mercy’s director of pharmacy services in Washington, said Mercy will distribute the pill through its outpatient offices.
Supplies will be very limited early on, she said, so only the highest-risk patients will have access to the drugs.
“It’s going to be based on their age, their BMI, whether or not they have diseases like diabetes, chronic kidney disease, cardiovascular disease, any kind of chronic respiratory condition or hypertension, if they’re immunocompromised, if they’re pregnant,” she said. “And then all of those things total up to a score that we’ll use to make that clinical decision.”
Simmons said Mercy physicians will do the scoring and then, if appropriate, prescribe the medication through one of Mercy’s outpatient pharmacies.
The sooner these medications are taken, she said, the more effective they are. That means the pills are not meant to be taken by patients already hospitalized with COVID-19.
“I would think the best piece of advice was, if they’re having any symptoms at all, to get tested, so that they know, early in their course, if they have COVID or not,” Simmons said.
Missouri has been allocated 980 courses of Paxlovid and 4,540 courses of Molnupiravir for health systems and pharmacies across the state. Mercy is able to place an order with the state every two weeks, according to Simmons.
Each course, for both drugs, consists of two pills per day for five days, Simmons said.
Simmons also noted that Paxlovid interacts poorly with some other medications and that Molnupiravir is not good to take while pregnant, so it is important you inform your doctor if you are pregnant or taking other medications.
Dr. Ann-Elizabeth Mohart, chief medical officer at Mercy Hospital Washington, said the pills could be a game changer in this pandemic. Although, she acknowledged some of her colleagues were more skeptical.
“The big question is going to be, one, can we identify patients very early on in the infection and get them started on this very quickly — because the sooner they get on these, the more impact these meds have,” she said. “And then, two, a big factor is also how much supply is going to be available.”
Dr. David Chalk, president of Mercy Clinic Four Rivers, which will be evaluating patients and writing prescriptions, said his team is excited for the new drug but hesitant to promise it would have a huge impact immediately.
“We’re always excited to have any new treatment in a pandemic like this that hopefully will prevent people from getting severely ill or having to be admitted to the hospital,” he said. “I think right now, with the very limited supply of those medications, I would hesitate calling it a game changer at this point.
“Possibly when the supply is greater, and we can really disperse them to the appropriate people, it may have an impact on the overall pandemic,” he said.