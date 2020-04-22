After analyzing the likelihood of being able to conduct summer school in June, Meramec Valley R-III School District administrators thought it was best to move the traditional summer school period to July 6-31.
The decision was finalized at the school board meeting held Wednesday, April 15.
“By making the decision now to shift to July, it will give us a better idea of staffing and enrollment, and will generally allow us to be better prepared,” said Superintendent John Mulford. “Also, it should allow all summer maintenance to be completed by the start of summer school on July 6, allowing us to use all buildings if we see a spike in enrollment.”
Starting June 1, only online credit recovery classes will be conducted for Pacific High School and Riverbend Middle School students.
For all 20 days of summer school in July at MVR-III elementary buildings, a mix of STEM-focused summer school offerings will be in place, with end-of-year math, English, language and arts content missed due to school closures forced by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mulford said all five district buildings are tentatively scheduled to be used as summer school sites in anticipation of larger-than-normal numbers.
The same grade-level mix of summer school class offerings will be in place for Pacific Intermediate School, but only fifth- and sixth-grade classes will be conducted there, in anticipation of larger-than-normal attendance.
At Riverbend Middle School, there will be a mix of the STEM-focused summer school with basic core content concepts from the end-of-year that need to be reinforced. This site will host seventh- and eighth-graders. This session will be enrichment only, as credit recovery will be completed in June.
All normal summer school offerings, both online and seated, will be available at Pacific High School during the July period.
The 20-day curriculum for July is the same length of time that would have occurred in June.
Mulford confirmed that summer school is open enrollment, so administrators thought attendance for July classes may increase with students from neighboring school districts.
Enrollment for summer school is due by Friday, July 1. Online enrollment is available on the district’s website.
Transportation, breakfasts and lunches regarding summer school will be free to students.
Daily summer school attendance incentives will be offered, plus a $100 shopping card for students’ perfect attendance, and a $50 shopping card for students with 85-99 percent attendance, which is three days or less absence.