The traditional Memorial Day Mass on May 25 at St. Patrick’s Rock Church in Catawissa has been canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus.
David Murphy, St. Patrick’s Preservation Society president, said it will be the first time in 50 years that Mass has not been celebrated at St. Patrick’s on Memorial Day.
Mass is celebrated at the mission church three times a year — St. Patrick’s Day, Memorial Day and the day of the annual homecoming picnic.
Murphy said the fate of the homecoming picnic, held the third Sunday in August, is uncertain. The modern picnics date to the 1960s and are the primary source of revenue for the historic church, cemetery and grounds.
“We haven’t made a final decision on the picnic yet,” Murphy said. “We’re talking about it at every meeting.”