Rather than daily pickup for student meals, Meramec Valley R-III School District families now can secure meals only on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 8:30-10:30 a.m. at Robertsville Elementary, Coleman Elementary in Villa Ridge and Pacific Intermediate School
Meals to cover multiple days will be served on those two days each week, said Superintendent Jonathan Mulford.
On Tuesdays, two days’ worth of meals will be provided. On Thursdays, three days’ worth of meals will be made available.
Meals will continue to be free to any student up to 18 years old, stated Mulford.
“Children don’t have to be a student at MVR-III, nor do they have to be a resident of the district. The only stipulation is they must be present to receive the meal,” he said.
If district residents are unable physically or financially to make it to meal pickup designated times, the superintendent said they should contact their child’s school office to explore how district representatives can deliver the meals to them.
“At this time, the intent is to provide meals for the duration of the school closure, no matter how long,” said Mulford.