The Washington School District is phasing out its food delivery service, but grab and go breakfast and lunch meals will still be offered during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We will be converting next Thursday to an all pickup service,” said Jill Poepsel, food service director. “Tuesday, May 19, will be the last day of our bus delivery services.”
The district began offering free meals after schools were closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All families with children who reside in the district boundaries can register for the free meals.
Families are provided breakfast and lunch items for multiple days so the district can keep the pickups and deliveries to just two days to limit contact.
Meals can be picked up twice per week, on Tuesdays and Fridays, from 7 to 9 a.m. and 5 to 7 p.m., at two locations — Washington West Elementary and Marthasville Elementary. These two locations are the pickup points for the entire district.
On its first day, the district prepared over 3,600 meals. That number quickly climbed to about 4,500 meals and Poepsel said in early May about 8,500 meals being prepared.
Now with the county reopening and businesses operating again, Poepsel said some parents are returning to work and the district has noticed a drop in the number of families needing meals.
For meal prep purposes, the district wants to determine the level of service needed May 21 through June 30.
Parents are asked to fill out the Google form that can be found on the district website if they want to pick up meals drive-thru style at either Washington West or Marthasville, depending on the demand.
Students or children must be present at the time of pickup.
Poepsel noted there will be no pickup Tuesday, May 26, the day after Memorial Day; however, pickup on Friday, May 22, will include five breakfasts and five lunches to cover that day.
For more information, contact Poepsel at 636-262-2926.
The program is open to all children, infant to 18 years of age, who live in the district boundaries, even those who do not attend a public school.
This service is funded through the USDA’s SSO/SFSP program in response to the pandemic.