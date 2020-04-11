Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy believes the city can get through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lucy was part of a conference call hosted by the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce Tuesday afternoon. More than 100 Chamber members got a chance to hear updates from local officials.
“I feel confident we will get through this,” she said. “We will learn, when we get to the other side, that this was all just a bump in the road. There’s going to be sadness and there’s going to be tragedy, and I don’t want to minimize that, but I know that the community can get through this. I’m confident that we will.”
Lucy told the callers about the city’s practices during the pandemic. She explained the precautions taken by the city.
“From the very beginning, it was our goal as a city to ensure our citizens were safe,” she said. “It’s just as important for our city staff to be safe.”
One step has been shifting the workforce. Some employees are working from home. Others are being split up and put into teams.
For example, Lucy noted the parks department has been reporting to two separate locations and the crews don’t interact with each other.
“It’s so important that the city continue to operate during something like this,” she said. “If we could just separate our folks out a bit, we wouldn’t be hit with a whole department going down.”
Lucy said the separation has gone well so far.
“We seem to be having quite a bit of success with that,” she said.
The city’s main goal during the pandemic is to keep its essential services up and running.
“As we all know, from a city standpoint, if the water is running, the toilets are flushing and the trash is being picked up — things are looking pretty good for us,” she said. “We don’t want to compromise any of those services we provide.”
Lucy also spoke about some of the other changes the city has made, including closing playgrounds to prevent a possible spread.
“We did close our playgrounds, and we did that rather early,” she said. “We were noticing people congregating around the playgrounds and at the playgrounds, there’s a lot of touching going on and then the next group comes and touches again.”
While the playgrounds are closed, the city hopes to keep its parks open for people to take walks and enjoy the spring weather.
The list of open parks includes the riverfront park, Lucy said. While the park was closed Friday, April 3, to vehicle traffic, it’s still open for pedestrians.
“Our parks are still open,” she said. “Riverfront park is closed to vehicle traffic, but the trails are still open. You can walk across the tracks, but we don’t want anyone driving down there. One of the reasons for that is we were having large groups of people congregating and then, all of the sudden, everyone is on top of each other and that increases the possibility of spreading the virus.”
Since the early days of the pandemic, Lucy has been a staunch supporter of social distancing and has encouraged residents to follow the guidelines.
“We don’t enjoy seeing vacant streets and retail stores closed, but we recognize that is just incredibly important right now,” she said. “The social distancing — we have to split up.”
Lucy said residents have been doing a good job so far and need to keep social distancing up.
“Keep your distance from each other,” she said.